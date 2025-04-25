News
'Certainly Leads From the Front': RCB Head Coach Praises Pace Unit After Their Maiden IPL 2025 Win at Chinnaswamy
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 25, 2025

‘Certainly Leads From the Front’: RCB Head Coach Praises Pace Unit After Their Maiden IPL 2025 Win at Chinnaswamy 

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

The RCB pacers scalped six wickets against RR last night.

'Certainly Leads From the Front': RCB Head Coach Praises Pace Unit After Their Maiden IPL 2025 Win at Chinnaswamy

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower has applauded their pace bowling unit after completing a double over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He heaped praise on the Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood for the brilliant execution in his last two overs.

“I would probably refer to both of his last overs because his two overs went for seven, and he took three wickets in them. So I think both those overs showed the class of the guy. He’s a class operator, a world-class bowler, great under pressure in any format of the game, thinks clearly, and has great skill,” said Flower after the match.

Notably, Hazlewood also claimed the player of the match award for his four-wicket haul and the death-over heroics against RR.

Flower on their pace unit

The 56-year-old also acknowledged the contributions of the two other RCB seamers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal, in their IPL 2025 campaign so far. He specifically mentioned the 20th over by Dayal and praised him for his exceptional execution of the yorkers last night.

“I thought Bhuvi [Bhuvneshwar Kumar] has been superb this season, and Yash [Dayal] was outstanding again today. That last over, I thought he showed outstanding skill and composure under pressure to repeatedly bowl yorkers like that. So I think those three quicks have been great for us so far this season,” he stated.

ALSO READ:

Moreover, the former Zimbabwe player is banking on this RCB pace-trio, led by Hazlewood, to produce more such match-winning performances during the business end of the IPL 2025.

“We’ve got some more work to do, obviously, to help us in this last third of the league matches, and Hazlewood certainly leads from the front in that regard,” he opined.

RCB in IPL 2025

The RCB has been brilliant in this IPL 2025. The team won all five of their away matches this season so far. The Men in Red were struggling only in their home matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Last night they also broke that curse to secure an 11-run win over RR. Rajat Patidar’s team also registered a massive 9-wicket victory over them in their previous encounter in the IPL 2025.

RCB is currently placed third in the points table with six wins in nine matches this season so far. They will look to avenge the 6-wicket defeat against the Delhi Capitals in their next fixture. The exciting clash will unfold at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 27.

