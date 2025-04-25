News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Kamindu Mendis catch Sunrisers Hyderabad CSK vs SRH IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 25, 2025

Dewald Brevis Smokes No-Look Sixes Off Kamindu Mendis, SRH All-Rounder Takes Revenge Catch of IPL 2025 To Send CSK Star Back [WATCH]

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

SRH's Kamindu Mendis got the perfect revenge against CSK's Dewald Brevis.

Kamindu Mendis catch Sunrisers Hyderabad CSK vs SRH IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) Kamindu Mendis took a stunning catch to dismiss Chennai Super Kings batter Dewald Brevis when the two teams faced off in an IPL 2025 match at Chepauk on Friday.

How Kamindu Mendis took the catch

It was a half-volley outside off from Harshal Patel in the 13th over of the innings, and Dewald Brevis played a hard lofted shot.

However, Kamindu Mendis did well to stretch his hands and take a stunning catch with a diving effort at long-off. The Sri Lankan’s catch came only an over after Dewald Brevis had smoked Kamindu Mendis for three no-look sixes in the 12th over.

ALSO READ:

Kamindu Mendis is known for his ambidextrous bowling ability, which means he can bowl with both his right-arm and left-arm. While he bowls off-spin with his right-arm, he bowls orthodox spin with his left-arm. Kamindu Mendis has taken two wickets from three matches this season so far.

Dewald Brevis was playing his first match for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025 season on Friday. Chennai Super Kings had named Dewald Brevis as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh. Brevis made a positive first impression, scoring 42 runs from 25 balls, including one four and four sixes.

Barring Brevis and teenager Ayush Mhatre (30), none of the Chennai Super Kings batters were able to pose a serious threat for Sunrisers Hyderabad as the hosts were all out for 154. Harshal Patel was the pick of the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers with figures of 4/28 from four overs.

CSK, SRH aim to keep slim hopes alive

Both Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad lie in the bottom-half of the IPL 2025 standings. While the five-time champions are currently in 10th place with four points from eight games, Sunrisers Hyderabad are in ninth place with the same number of points from the same number of games. This means that only the Net Run-Rate (NRR) separates the two sides.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
CSK
CSK vs SRH
Dewald Brevis
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Kamindu Mendis
SRH

Related posts

Tanush Kotian Punjab Kings PBKS IPL 2025

Promising Mumbai Youngster Joins Punjab Kings As Their Net Bowler for IPL 2025

He has been impressive for Mumbai in the domestic circuit recently.
10:16 pm
Vishnu PN
'Should Bat Higher': Former Punjab Kings Coach Slams KKR for Under-Utilising Overseas Star in IPL 2025

‘Should Bat Higher’: Former Punjab Kings Coach Slams KKR for Under-Utilising Overseas Star in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings handed KKR a crushing defeat in their previous encounter in IPL 2025.
10:13 pm
Sreejita Sen
Josh Hazlewood Credits THIS RCB Player for His Four-Wicket Haul Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Josh Hazlewood Credits THIS RCB Player for His Four-Wicket Haul Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

RCB defeated Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs.
9:44 pm
Sreejita Sen
[WATCH] Ravindra Jadeja Left Outfoxed As Kamindu Mendis Uproots Middle Stump During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match

[WATCH] Ravindra Jadeja Left Outfoxed As Kamindu Mendis Uproots Middle Stump During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match

The incident happened on the third ball of the 10th over
9:19 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
[WATCH] Umpires Force Ravindra Jadeja To Change Bats After Failing Gauge Test During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match

Umpires Force Ravindra Jadeja To Change Bats After Failing Gauge Test During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match

The incident happened after the dismissal of Sam Curran in the penultimate over of the powerplay.
8:29 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
dewald brevis csk ipl 2025 mi kit

Who Has Dewald Brevis Replaced in CSK Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against SRH?

Dewald Brevis was called in as a mid-season replacement by CSK
7:27 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.