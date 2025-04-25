Dewald Brevis Smokes No-Look Sixes Off Kamindu Mendis, SRH All-Rounder Takes Revenge Catch of IPL 2025 To Send CSK Star Back [WATCH]

SRH's Kamindu Mendis got the perfect revenge against CSK's Dewald Brevis.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) Kamindu Mendis took a stunning catch to dismiss Chennai Super Kings batter Dewald Brevis when the two teams faced off in an IPL 2025 match at Chepauk on Friday.

How Kamindu Mendis took the catch

It was a half-volley outside off from Harshal Patel in the 13th over of the innings, and Dewald Brevis played a hard lofted shot.

However, Kamindu Mendis did well to stretch his hands and take a stunning catch with a diving effort at long-off. The Sri Lankan’s catch came only an over after Dewald Brevis had smoked Kamindu Mendis for three no-look sixes in the 12th over.

Kamindu Mendis is known for his ambidextrous bowling ability, which means he can bowl with both his right-arm and left-arm. While he bowls off-spin with his right-arm, he bowls orthodox spin with his left-arm. Kamindu Mendis has taken two wickets from three matches this season so far.

Baby AB Takes Off! 🏏🙌🏻#DewaldBrevis announced his arrival for #CSK in style! Smashing 3 massive sixes off #KaminduMendis in the 12th over! What a debut knock!



Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/uCvJbWdEiC#IPLonJioStar 👉 #CSKvSRH | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports… pic.twitter.com/5n5KqBMzWD — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 25, 2025

Dewald Brevis was playing his first match for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025 season on Friday. Chennai Super Kings had named Dewald Brevis as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh. Brevis made a positive first impression, scoring 42 runs from 25 balls, including one four and four sixes.

Barring Brevis and teenager Ayush Mhatre (30), none of the Chennai Super Kings batters were able to pose a serious threat for Sunrisers Hyderabad as the hosts were all out for 154. Harshal Patel was the pick of the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers with figures of 4/28 from four overs.

CSK, SRH aim to keep slim hopes alive

Both Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad lie in the bottom-half of the IPL 2025 standings. While the five-time champions are currently in 10th place with four points from eight games, Sunrisers Hyderabad are in ninth place with the same number of points from the same number of games. This means that only the Net Run-Rate (NRR) separates the two sides.

