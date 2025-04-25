Will Dewald Brevis Play In CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 clash?

Dewald Brevis was called in as a mid-season replacement by CSK

Chennai Super Kings are looking to get out of the bottom place of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 table when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday at the Chepauk Stadium.

If they beat ninth-placed SRH, they will rise to eighth in the table after Rajasthan Royals lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday.

Ahead of their previous match against Mumbai Indians, CSK had acquired the services of South African batting sensation Dewald Brevis as a replacement for injured Tamil Nadu seamer Gurjapneet Singh.

CSK Discuss Playing Dewald Brevis vs SRH

However, they didn’t play the youngster right away against his former side. MI outclassed their arch-rivals with a thumping nine-wicket victory at the Wankhede.

Ahead of their clash against SRH, head coach Stephen Fleming more or less revealed if CSK will play Brevis.

“He’s one of the options that we’ll look at. We’ve got other players as well who have been with us for the whole tournament. Brevis is a good addition to the squad, but we just have to manage what we think would be the best team, given the players that have been working away with us, and also look at the impact that Brevis can have. So that’s part of the discussion,” Fleming said in the pre-match press conference.

CSK had handed a debut to Mumbai’s teenage batting sensation Ayush Mhatre who scored an assured 32 off 15 at No.3 against MI.

Dewald Brevis’ Form After IPL 2025 Auction Snub

After going unsold in the IPL 2025 auction in November, Brevis has been in monstrous form in South Africa. In the SA20 2024-25, the 21-year-old smashed 291 runs from 12 games at a strike rate of 184 to help MI Cape Town lift their maiden trophy.

In the domestic List-A competition, Brevis led the run-scoring charts for the Titans with 398 runs from just seven matches at an average of 66.33.

Bringing him in is unlikely to cause a big change in CSK’s fortunes as their batting has been in terrible shape in IPL 2025. Their last six matches are a must-win, but there are other results that need to go in their favour in order to qualify for the play-offs.

