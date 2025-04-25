CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 43 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Chennai Super Kings will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams lost their last games against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

CSK suffered a defeat against MI at the Wankhede Stadium. They were outplayed in all departments and never stood a chance in the game.

Meanwhile, SRH suffered a defeat against MI at their home ground. They lost too many wickets in the powerplay to end with a below-par score and didn’t have much to bowl with, as they slipped to their sixth defeat.

CHE vs SRH: Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Jamie Overton, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari

Impact Player: Ehsan Malinga

CHE vs SRH: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Chennai Super Kings would want to take advantage of their spinners and might opt for a slow deck. The batting will be slightly arduous, and bowlers will have the upper hand. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 170 being a fighting one.

Impact of conditions on the match:

Pick more spinners from both teams since the deck will suit slow bowlers. The bounce won’t be high.

Batting will be easier with the new ball. Hence, we can avoid too many middle-order batters for this game if they are not skilled against slow bowlers.

We can also drop a few SRH top-order batters since they like to go hard from the start. The ball won’t come nicely on the bat, and they can lose their wickets early, as happened in the recent few games.

Pick those pacers who rely more on cutters and slower ones.

A temperature of around 31°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Player Form of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025

Scores Rachin Ravindra 65* (45) 41 (31) 0 (4) 3 (6) 36 (23) 4 (9) 37 (22) 5 (9) Rahul Tripathi 2 (3) 5 (3) 23 (19) DNP DNP 16 (22) 9 (10) DNP Ruturaj Gaikwad 53 (26) 0 (4) 63 (44) 5 (4) 1 (3) DNP DNP DNP Shivam Dube 9 (7) 19 (15) 18 (10) 18 (15) 42 (27) 31* (29) 43* (37) 50 (32) Deepak Hooda 3 (5) 4 (9) DNP DNP DNP 0 (4) DNP DNP Sam Curran 4 (9) 8 (13) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ravindra Jadeja 17 (18) 25 (19) 32* (22) 2 (3) 9* (5) 0 (2) 7 (11) 53* (35) MS Dhoni 0 (2) 30* (16) 16 (11) 30* (26) 27 (12) 1 (4) 26* (11) 4 (6) Ravichandran Ashwin DNB 11 (8) DNB DNB DNB 1 (7) DNP DNB Noor Ahmad DNB 0* (2) DNB DNB DNB 1 (8) DNB DNB Nathan Ellis DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Khaleel Ahmed DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Matheesha Pathirana DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP DNB DNB Vijay Shankar DNP DNP 9 (6) 69* (54) 2* (2) 29 (21) 9 (8) DNB Jamie Overton DNP DNP 11 (4) DNP DNP DNP DNB 4* (3) Devon Conway DNP DNP DNP 13 (14) 69 (49) 12 (11) DNP DNP Anshul Kamboj DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3* (3) DNB DNP Shaik Rasheed DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 27 (19) 19 (20) Ayush Mhatre DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 32 (15) Final Figures Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-29-3 4-0-28-1 4-0-38-2 4-0-25-2 4-0-45-2 3-0-40-0 4-0-38-1 2-0-24-0 Sam Curran 1-0-13-0 3-0-34-0 DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Nathan Ellis 4-0-38-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-31-1 2-0-22-1 4-0-46-1 3-0-21-0 4-0-48-2 3-0-30-0 DNP 4-0-25-0 Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-21-0 3-0-37-0 2-0-10-1 2-0-19-1 3-0-18-0 0.1-0-9-0 3-0-24-2 3-0-28-1 Noor Ahmad 4-0-18-4 4-0-36-3 4-0-28-2 3-0-36-1 3-0-32-1 2-0-8-1 4-0-13-0 3-0-36-0 Matheesha Pathirana DNP 4-0-36-2 4-0-28-2 4-0-31-1 4-0-52-0 DNP 4-0-45-2 1.4-0-34-0 Jamie Overton DNP DNP 2-0-30-0 DNP DNP DNP 2-0-24-0 2-0-29-0 Mukesh Choudhary DNP DNP DNP 4-0-50-0 2-0-21-1 DNP DNP DNP Anshul Kamboj DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-19-1 3-0-20-1 DNP

Player Form of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025

Scores Abhishek Sharma 24 (11) 6 (6) 1 (1) 2 (6) 18 (16) 141 (55) 40 (28) 8 (8) Travis Head 67 (31) 47 (28) 22 (12) 4 (2) 8 (5) 66 (37) 28 (29) 0 (4) Ishan Kishan 106* (47) 0 (1) 2 (5) 2 (5) 17 (14) 9* (6) 2 (3) 1 (4) Nitish Reddy 30 (15) 32 (28) 0 (2) 19 (15) 31 (34) DNB 19 (21) 2 (5) Heinrich Klaasen 34 (14) 26 (17) 32 (19) 33 (21) 27 (19) 21* (14) 37 (28) 71 (44) Aniket Verma 7 (3) 36 (13) 74 (41) 6 (6) 18 (14) DNB 18* (8) 12 (14) Abhinav Manohar 0 (1) 2 (6) 4 (6) DNP DNP DNB DNP 43 (37) Pat Cummins 0* (1) 18 (4) 2 (7) 14 (15) 22* (9) DNB 8* (4) 1 (2) Simarjeet Singh DNB 3* (4) DNP 0 (1) 0 (2) DNP DNP DNP Harshal Patel DNB 12 (11) 5 (9) 3 (5) DNP DNB DNB 1* (1) Mohammed Shami DNB 1 (3) 1* (1) 2* (4) 6* (2) DNB DNB DNP Adam Zampa DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Wiaan Mulder DNP DNP 9 (11) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Zeeshan Ansari DNP DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Kamindu Mendis DNP DNP DNP 27 (20) 1 (5) DNP DNP DNP Final Figures Mohammed Shami 3-0-33-1 3-0-37-1 3-0-31-0 4-0-29-1 4-0-28-2 4-0-75-0 3-0-28-0 DNP Simarjeet Singh 3-0-46-2 2-0-28-0 DNP 4-0-47-0 1-0-20-0 DNP DNP DNP Pat Cummins 4-0-60-0 3-0-29-2 2-0-27-0 4-0-44-1 3.4-0-26-1 4-0-40-0 4-0-26-3 3-0-31-0 Abhishek Sharma 2-0-17-0 2-0-20-0 3-0-27-0 DNB 1-0-18-0 DNB DNB DNB Adam Zampa 4-0-48-1 4-0-46-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Harshal Patel 4-0-34-2 2-0-28-1 3-0-17-0 4-0-43-1 DNP 4-0-42-4 3-0-31-1 3-0-21-0 Ishan Kishan DNB 0.1-0-4-0 DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Wiaan Mulder DNP DNP 1-0-16-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Zeeshan Ansari DNP DNP 4-0-42-3 3-0-25-1 4-0-33-0 4-0-41-0 3.1-0-35-0 3.4-0-36-1 Kamindu Mendis DNP DNP DNP 1-0-4-1 1-0-12-0 DNP DNP DNP Jaydev Unadkat DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-16-0 DNP DNP 3-0-25-1 Ehsan Malinga DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-45-2 4-0-36-2 3-0-33-1 Rahul Chahar DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 1-0-9-0 DNP

Top Player Picks for CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Rachin Ravindra (CHE):

Rachin Ravindra has 238 runs at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 156.57 in eight innings in Chennai. He also has a fifty here.

Rachin Ravindra hasn’t performed well, but SRH’s bowling attack is also out of form. He can exploit the powerplay overs since batting might be slightly easier with the new ball.

Rachin Ravindra has been dismissed twice against off-spinners this season. But SRH don’t have any off-spinner since Head doesn’t bowl. So, that is another positive for Rachin.

Usually, Rachin plays big knocks and has done reasonably well in Chennai. Since he handles spin well, he won’t have too many issues with Zeeshan Ansari either.

Rachin Ravindra’s last five scores: 5, 37, 4, 36, & 3.

Shivam Dube (CHE):

Shivam Dube has 478 runs at an average of 34.14 and a 155.19 strike rate in 19 innings in Chennai. He also has two fifties here.

Shivam Dube has slowly regained form after a few low scores. Since the opposition has a slightly weaker spin attack, Dube can thrive against them.

Shivam Dube has done really well against pacers this season, averaging 48.33 and striking at 147.95. Since SRH’s pacers haven’t been in great form, Dube’s job becomes easier.

Shivam Dube has been dismissed a few times against SRH bowlers, but the sample size is too low. He should see them through and make another big score.

Shivam Dube’s previous five scores: 50, 43*, 31*, 42, & 18.

Noor Ahmad (CHE):

Noor Ahmad has 10 wickets at an average of 12.70 and a 10.20 strike rate in five innings in Chennai. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Noor Ahmad’s value increases massively in Chennai. Since SRH batters will go hard, his wicket-taking probability is too high in this game.

Noor Ahmad has a magnificent average of 9 against LHBs in IPL 2025. SRH’s top three are all LHB – another thing going in Noor’s favour.

Noor Ahmad’s last five figures: 0/36, 0/13, 1/8, 1/32, & 1/36.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH):

Nitish Kumar Reddy is among the better spin players in SRH’s batting unit. Since he will bat in the middle order, he will mostly face slow bowlers and can cash in.

Nitish Kumar Reddy has 33 runs in three innings in Chennai.

Nitish Kumar has been equally poor against pace and spin this season, so he is vulnerable. The only thing going in his favour is his superior game against slow bowlers, so he should only be tried in the grand league team.

SRH can also use his bowling if the deck is slow. He can use a few off-pace variations to give a couple of overs with the ball.

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s previous five scores: 2, 19, 31, 19, & 0.

Harshal Patel (SRH):

Harshal Patel has 11 wickets at an average of 9.09 and a strike rate of 9.27 in five innings in Chennai. He also has a five-wicket haul here.

Harshal Patel will be mighty effective in Chennai. He has various slower ones, which will grip in the surface. It increases his chances of taking a few wickets.

Harshal Patel has an average of 16.20 against LHBs this season. CSK will have at least three LHBs in the top five, giving Harshal an edge.

Even this year, he has been among the best SRH bowlers. While others have conceded plenty, Harshal has done a fine job.

Harshal Patel’s last five figures: 0/21, 1/31, 4/42, 1/43, & 0/17.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Ravindra Jadeja (CHE):

Ravindra Jadeja has 480 runs at an average of 16.55 and a strike rate of 119.70 in 39 innings in Chennai. He also has 35 wickets at an average of 27.54 and a strike rate of 23.68 in 48 innings at this venue.

Ravindra Jadeja has been batting at No.4 and might bat at this position again. That increases his batting value significantly.

Ravindra Jadeja will get ample help off the deck as a bowler. His balls will grip in the surface, and his pace will make it arduous to hit him in Chennai.

SRH’s middle-order is all RHB, and Jadeja mostly enjoys bowling to this batting type. Combining his batting value with bowling in favourable conditions, Jadeja becomes a value pick.

Ravindra Jadeja’s previous five scores: 53*, 7, 0, 9*, & 2. Ravindra Jadea’s last five figures: 1/28, 2/24, 0/9, 0/18, & 1/19.

Abhishek Sharma (SRH):

Abhishek Sharma has 82 runs at an average of 11.71 and a strike rate of 134.42 in seven innings in Chennai. He also has five wickets at an average of 15.80 and a strike rate of 13.20 in five innings at this venue.

Abhishek Sharma is the best spin player in SRH’s top three. He has an average of 52 and a 236.36 strike rate against spinners this season.

Abhishek Sharma will open the innings. The pacers won’t have enough help, so he can maximise the conditions early on and has the best chance of succeeding.

SRH might also use his bowling in this game. He has done well as a bowler in Chennai and will get some assistance off the surface again.

Abhishek Sharma’s previous five scores: 8, 40, 141, 18, & 2.

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH):

Heinrich Klaasen has 103 runs at an average of 25.75 and a strike rate of 117.04 in four innings in Chennai. He also has a fifty here.

Heinrich Klaasen is the best spin player in SRH’s batting unit. He will face a lot of spin overs in this game and might make a substantial score again.

Heinrich Klaasen has an average of 116 and a 150.64 strike rate against spinners this season. That means he can adapt to slow conditions better than many SRH batters.

Noor Ahmad, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin have never dismissed Heinrich Klaasen. He also has a fine record against CSK speedsters, barring Matheesha Pathirana.

Heinrich Klaasen’s only major threat in this game is Matheesha Pathirana. He has dismissed Klaasen thrice in 22 balls.

Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 71, 37, 21*, 27, & 33.

CHE vs SRH Player to Avoid

Ishan Kishan (SRH):

Ishan Kishan’s recent form has been abysmal. Barring a century in the first game, he has done nothing substantial.

Ishan Kishan has a mediocre record in Chennai. In eight innings, he has a low average of 15.37 and an 87.85 strike rate.

Ishan Kishan has struggled against spinners. His technique is not strong enough to handle three quality CSK tweakers.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have dismissed him once each. While he has a strike rate of 90.47 against Ashwin, Kishan strikes at 121.73 against Jadeja.

Ishan Kishan’s previous five scores: 1, 2, 9*, 17, & 2.

Grand League Team for CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Chennai Super Kings will have a home advantage, and their bowling is suited to the conditions in Chennai. Sunrisers Hyderabad have not played well and might struggle against the spin trio. Expect CSK to win.

