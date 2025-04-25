CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 43 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Chennai Super Kings will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams lost their last games against the Mumbai Indians (MI).
CSK suffered a defeat against MI at the Wankhede Stadium. They were outplayed in all departments and never stood a chance in the game.
Meanwhile, SRH suffered a defeat against MI at their home ground. They lost too many wickets in the powerplay to end with a below-par score and didn’t have much to bowl with, as they slipped to their sixth defeat.
CHE vs SRH: Probable Playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Jamie Overton, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed
Chennai Super Kings would want to take advantage of their spinners and might opt for a slow deck. The batting will be slightly arduous, and bowlers will have the upper hand. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 170 being a fighting one.
Impact of conditions on the match:
Pick more spinners from both teams since the deck will suit slow bowlers. The bounce won’t be high.
Batting will be easier with the new ball. Hence, we can avoid too many middle-order batters for this game if they are not skilled against slow bowlers.
We can also drop a few SRH top-order batters since they like to go hard from the start. The ball won’t come nicely on the bat, and they can lose their wickets early, as happened in the recent few games.
Pick those pacers who rely more on cutters and slower ones.
A temperature of around 31°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
Noor Ahmad has 10 wickets at an average of 12.70 and a 10.20 strike rate in five innings in Chennai. He also has a four-wicket haul here.
Noor Ahmad’s value increases massively in Chennai. Since SRH batters will go hard, his wicket-taking probability is too high in this game.
Noor Ahmad has a magnificent average of 9 against LHBs in IPL 2025. SRH’s top three are all LHB – another thing going in Noor’s favour.
Noor Ahmad’s last five figures: 0/36, 0/13, 1/8, 1/32, & 1/36.
Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH):
Nitish Kumar Reddy is among the better spin players in SRH’s batting unit. Since he will bat in the middle order, he will mostly face slow bowlers and can cash in.
Nitish Kumar Reddy has 33 runs in three innings in Chennai.
Nitish Kumar has been equally poor against pace and spin this season, so he is vulnerable. The only thing going in his favour is his superior game against slow bowlers, so he should only be tried in the grand league team.
SRH can also use his bowling if the deck is slow. He can use a few off-pace variations to give a couple of overs with the ball.
Harshal Patel has 11 wickets at an average of 9.09 and a strike rate of 9.27 in five innings in Chennai. He also has a five-wicket haul here.
Harshal Patel will be mighty effective in Chennai. He has various slower ones, which will grip in the surface. It increases his chances of taking a few wickets.
Harshal Patel has an average of 16.20 against LHBs this season. CSK will have at least three LHBs in the top five, giving Harshal an edge.
Even this year, he has been among the best SRH bowlers. While others have conceded plenty, Harshal has done a fine job.
Harshal Patel’s last five figures: 0/21, 1/31, 4/42, 1/43, & 0/17.
Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction
Ravindra Jadeja (CHE):
Ravindra Jadeja has 480 runs at an average of 16.55 and a strike rate of 119.70 in 39 innings in Chennai. He also has 35 wickets at an average of 27.54 and a strike rate of 23.68 in 48 innings at this venue.
Ravindra Jadeja has been batting at No.4 and might bat at this position again. That increases his batting value significantly.
Ravindra Jadeja will get ample help off the deck as a bowler. His balls will grip in the surface, and his pace will make it arduous to hit him in Chennai.
SRH’s middle-order is all RHB, and Jadeja mostly enjoys bowling to this batting type. Combining his batting value with bowling in favourable conditions, Jadeja becomes a value pick.
Ravindra Jadeja’s previous five scores: 53*, 7, 0, 9*, & 2. Ravindra Jadea’s last five figures: 1/28, 2/24, 0/9, 0/18, & 1/19.
Abhishek Sharma (SRH):
Abhishek Sharma has 82 runs at an average of 11.71 and a strike rate of 134.42 in seven innings in Chennai. He also has five wickets at an average of 15.80 and a strike rate of 13.20 in five innings at this venue.
Abhishek Sharma is the best spin player in SRH’s top three. He has an average of 52 and a 236.36 strike rate against spinners this season.
Abhishek Sharma will open the innings. The pacers won’t have enough help, so he can maximise the conditions early on and has the best chance of succeeding.
SRH might also use his bowling in this game. He has done well as a bowler in Chennai and will get some assistance off the surface again.
Grand League Team for CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction
Small League Team for CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction
CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction
Chennai Super Kings will have a home advantage, and their bowling is suited to the conditions in Chennai. Sunrisers Hyderabad have not played well and might struggle against the spin trio. Expect CSK to win.