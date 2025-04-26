News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
matheesha pathirana action csk ipl 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 26, 2025

CSK Head Coach Stephen Fleming Blames Sri Lankan Cricket For Tweaking Matheesha Pathirana Bowling Action

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

CSK stayed at the bottom of the table and suffered their seventh loss of the season

matheesha pathirana action csk ipl 2025

Chennai Super Kings’ woes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 have extended to all of their departments. Their batting has failed to make a mark, their fielding has been average and their bowlers have been ineffective to say the least.

Sri Lanka’s talented pacer Matheesha Pathirana has been a liability this season for the five-time champions, topping the charts for most wides alongside Lucknow Super Giants’ Shardul Thakur and Rajasthan Royals’ Tushar Deshpande with 21 bowled in this edition.

Matheesha Pathirana Failures For CSK In IPL 2025

In Friday’s clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chepauk, Pathirana bowled five wides and missed the yorker multiple times which resulted in a juicy full-toss for the opposition batters.

The performances in the current season were a far cry from the youngster’s 13-wicket haul last season which came in just six matches. His slinging action and ability to land the yorker got CSK to retain him for a massive amount of INR 13 crore.

Friday’s failure with the ball resulted in CSK succumbing to yet another defeat, this time by five wickets on a surface that aided bowlers.

When questioned about Pathirana’s decline this season, head coach Stephen Fleming put it down to the change in his bowling action by the Sri Lanka Cricket.

“Pathirana in South Africa was way off, and yes there was an issue with his action and that’s probably a question for Sri Lankan cricket but we’ve certainly tried to get him back to form and get him back to what we think is his best action,” Fleming said in the post-match press conference.

ALSO READ:

Pathirana’s Form Suffers In SA20

Playing for Jo’burg Super Kings in the SA20 2024-25, Pathirana bowled 17 overs in six matches and finished with just three wickets while having an economy of of 10.47.

“He’s not far away, he’s made massive improvement in the 2 months since South Africa, and we hope he keeps making that improvement. Part of his evolution is he is going to be asked to change things and at some point he will have to settle on an action that gives him the best results. He bowled two good overs today but with that action everything has to be in the right sync to get the results,” Fleming further added.

CSK will try to get out of the bottom place when they next face Punjab Kings at the Chepauk on Wednesday.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK vs SRH
IPL 2025
Matheesha Pathirana

Related posts

Ishan Kishan Credits SRH Skipper Pat Cummins After 45-Ball Hundred in IPL 2025 Clash vs RR

How Ishan Kishan Overcame IPL 2025 Struggles To Win The Match For SRH Against CSK

Ishan Kishan had scored just 33 runs from his last seven innings
1:25 pm
Samarnath Soory
KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: While KKR's batting has blown hot and cold, they have a spin attack to stop PBKS, so they should win.

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 44 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

11:45 am
Darpan Jain
According to a report by Sangbad Pratidin, KKR might play Luvnith Sisodia and Rovman Powell against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

KKR Set To Play Two New Players in IPL 2025 Match Today vs PBKS

Their biggest issue has been an underperforming batting unit.
11:06 am
Darpan Jain
Vijay Kumar, a 19-year-old talented pacer, is working with some of the best bowlers in world cricket at the RCB camp in IPL 2025.

RCB Net Bowler, Who Shone in UP T20 League, Gains Attention During IPL 2025

He was the third-leading wicket-taker for Meerut Mavericks and played a crucial role in making them champions.
9:47 am
Darpan Jain
While sitting in the dugout and waiting for his turn, MS Dhoni started to thump one side of the willow with a hammer to make it thinner.

MS Dhoni Spotted Using Hammer on Bat To Avoid Bat Ring Test Failure After Ravindra Jadeja Gets Caught During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match [WATCH]

There have been numerous instances of bats failing to pass the measurement this season
9:03 am
Darpan Jain
Tanush Kotian Punjab Kings PBKS IPL 2025

Promising Mumbai Youngster Joins Punjab Kings As Their Net Bowler for IPL 2025

He has been impressive for Mumbai in the domestic circuit recently.
10:16 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.