Vijay Kumar, a 19-year-old talented pacer, is working with some of the best bowlers in world cricket at the RCB camp in IPL 2025.
Last updated: April 26, 2025

RCB Net Bowler, Who Shone in UP T20 League, Gains Attention During IPL 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

He was the third-leading wicket-taker for Meerut Mavericks and played a crucial role in making them champions.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have an impressive young fast bowler in their camp as a net bowler for IPL 2025. Vijay Kumar, a 19-year-old talented pacer, is working with some of the best bowlers in world cricket and honing his skills to become a permanent member.

Vijay impressed in last year’s UP T20 League, snaring 12 wickets at an average of 19.58 and a strike rate of 15.08 in nine innings. He was the third-leading wicket-taker for Meerut Mavericks and played a crucial role in making them champions.

He was a standout bowler in the vital Qualifier 1 against Lucknow Falcons, snaring two wickets for 23 runs in his four-over spell to take his team to the final. Talking about his domestic experience, Vijay plays for Uttar Pradesh and has made his First Class debut for his side.

Making his debut against Punjab last year, he has played three matches and snared six wickets at an average of 45.83 in five innings. However, he has yet to feature in the List A and T20 formats, and the experience from this IPL season will help him excel and make debuts in those two formats.

Vijay Kumar has shown good skill sets in limited opportunities

While Vijay Kumar doesn’t have enough experience, he has been impressive across local tournaments in white-ball cricket. He has the pace, and his ball seems to come quicker than batters anticipate, which delays their shots and brings them into weird positions.

He has shown good hit-the-deck expertise, which is an encouraging base to work with for the RCB team management. He also has a smooth bowling action and puts his weight into his balls, which helps him generate additional bounce and pace.

These basic attributes must have impressed the RCB scouts, and it’s wise to keep him and develop his skills. Once he becomes better as a bowler, RCB can buy him in the auction and keep him as a long-term investment.

Numerous bowlers from the UP T20 League are already in different IPL franchises, and Vijay might be another entrant in future. However, RCB would want to develop him as much as possible before bringing him to such a high-octane tournament.

