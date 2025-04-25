News
krunal pandya rcb vs rr ipl 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 25, 2025

How RCB Escaped Five-Run Penalty For Suyash Sharma’s Mistake In The IPL 2025 Clash Against RR

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

RCB managed to beat RR by 11 run at the Chinnswamy Stadium

krunal pandya rcb vs rr ipl 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were clearly lucky in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

Rajat Patidar’s men have been unlucky at their own home ground M Chinnaswamy Stadium as they lost all three matches there.

All of those defeats came while batting first in Bengaluru and the match against RR was no different. However, they posted a sizeable total of 205/5 in 20 overs thanks to Virat Kohli’s 70 off 42 balls and Devdutt Padikkal’s 50 off 27 balls.

What Did Suyash Sharma Do During RCB vs RR Clash?

RR’s chase went through multiple highs and lows, but their batters choked at crucial moments to lose by 11 runs for their third consecutive loss while chasing this season.

In hindsight, RR could’ve almost pulled it off had the on-field umpires penalised RCB for spinner Suyash Sharma’s moment of madness.

Before the beginning of the 10th over, batter Nitish Rana had played a dot ball off Yash Dayal by dabbing it to the cover region. The left-hander and his batting partner Riyan Parag decided not to run a single when the fielder threw the ball at the striker’s end.

Suyash Sharma, who was backing up the ball, caught the ball with his cap when wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma missed the throw.

The umpires discussed the issue for quite a while as Krunal Pandya warmed up to bowl the 10th over of the innings. After much deliberation they went against imposing a fine of five runs against RCB.

IPL 2025 Rule For Fielders

According to article 28 of the IPL’s Playing Conditions: “A fielder may field the ball with any part of his person (see paragraph 12 of Appendix A), except as in clause 28.2.1.2. However, he will be deemed to have fielded the ball illegally if, while the ball is in play he wilfully:

28.2.1.1 uses anything other than part of his person to field the ball.

28.2.1.2 extends his clothing with his hands and uses this to field the ball.

28.2.1.3 discards a piece of clothing, equipment or any other object which subsequently makes contact with the ball.”

Why Did RCB Escape Penalty?

Even though Suyash had stopped the ball with his cap, which is not part of his body, the ball was called ‘dead’ by then because of which RCB were spared a penalty that could’ve been a game-changing moment.

Even though RR could’ve won the match easily, they lost two crucial wickets and scored just one run in Josh Hazlewood’s 19th over. As a result, they lost the match by 11 runs.

However, there’s no saying if an extra five runs could’ve won them the match by the end of the 20th over.

