KKR Set To Play Two New Players in IPL 2025 Match Today vs PBKS

Their biggest issue has been an underperforming batting unit.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their next fixture at the Eden Gardens tonight. KKR are not having a great season, winning only three games in eight attempts and sit seventh on the points table.

Their biggest issue has been an underperforming batting unit, which has troubled them almost every game. Hence, they might make a few changes in personnel for the PBKS contest, as they enter a must-win territory.

According to a report by Sangbad Pratidin, KKR might play Luvnith Sisodia and Rovman Powell in their upcoming fixture as they look to improve as a batting unit. These two have not played any games in IPL 2025 yet and look set to make their KKR debuts.

ALSO READ:

The reports emerged based on their practice sessions, and the form of a few players has not been convincing, which might tempt KKR to make some changes. While they have played their best side so far, things haven’t panned out according to expectations, and they might bench a few quality players in the upcoming matches.

🚨📰| Luvnith Sisodia & Rovman Powell will play today match against PBKS at Eden Gardens.



– Sangbad Pratidin pic.twitter.com/aSPTFM9rKC — KKR Vibe (@KnightsVibe) April 26, 2025

Who will Luvnith Sisodia and Rovman Powell replace for KKR in the XI?

Luvnith Sisodia might replace Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the XI, given both are wicketkeeper batters and open the innings. Gurbaz got his maiden IPL 2025 match against the Gujarat Titans, replacing Quinton de Kock.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t fire and was dismissed after scoring only a solitary run, which might force KKR to try someone else. Maybe they can stick with Gurbaz since he had only one chance, but the results will be paramount for the team, and they might be forced to bring Luvnith, who is reportedly batting well in the nets.

Meanwhile, Rovman Powell might come in for Andre Russell, who has been nowhere close to his best in IPL 2025. Russell has been KKR’s biggest match-winner, but his recent form has not inspired enough confidence with the willow.

Powell can perform a similar role, batting in the lower order and taking on the pacers to provide impetus to the innings. While dropping Russell will be a massive move, KKR have no choice now.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.