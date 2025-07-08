Mumbai Indians Net Bowler Reveals Insightful Conversation With Rohit Sharma During IPL 2025

Time and again, Rohit Sharma has inspired several young cricketers across the globe.
It is no secret that veteran India batter Rohit Sharma is an inspiration to several aspiring young cricketers around the world. One of those several cricketers is 22-year-old Rushil Ugarkar, who plays for Mumbai Indians New York in the Major League Cricket (MLC) tournament in the United States.
Earlier this year, Rushil Ugarkar represented Mumbai Indians as one of their net bowlers for IPL 2025. The youngster had an interesting and insightful conversation with the five-time champions’ opener Rohit Sharma during IPL 2025.
According to a report in Cricbuzz, shortly after ending a practice session in Lucknow, Rohit Sharma and Rushil Ugarkar were watching the game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on TV.
“Look at the field, where would you bowl to Virat?,” Rohit Sharma asked the right-arm pacer. “I’d probably want him to drive and get him caught at slips,” Ugarkar replied. The former Mumbai Indians skipper however predicted that Virat Kohli would be caught by the fielder at long leg. “They are targeting him to get him caught at long leg,” the 38-year-old said.
That is exactly what happened a couple of balls later. Arshad Khan delivered a short of length delivery, Virat Kohli went for the pull shot but that wasn’t perfectly executed. He eventually failed to clear the boundary and found Prasidh Krishna taking the catch at long leg. Rohit Sharma then went onto give insights to Rushil Ugarkar on Phil Salt’s batting technique.
Rushil Ugarkar has so far taken four wickets for MI New York from five matches at an average of 38.25 and an economy rate of 10.20. A couple of his standout performances this season has been when he took figures of 1/29 against Seattle Orcas and figures of 2/47 against Texas Super Kings.
MI New York have qualified for the MLC 2025 playoffs after finishing the league stage in fourth place with six points from 10 matches. The Nicholas Pooran-led side will lock horns against San Francisco Unicorns in the Eliminator on Wednesday.
