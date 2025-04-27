‘He’s a Good Leader’: LSG All-rounder Praises Rishabh Pant’s Captaincy in IPL 2025

LSG will play against the Mumbai Indians today.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has applauded their new skipper Rishabh Pant for his leadership in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He hopes to continue playing a few IPL seasons under Pant and appreciates his captaincy skills.

“I think he’s really growing into a role and he’s still reasonably young, but, yeah, he’s a good leader. And, yeah, he’s just getting better and better. So (I’m) looking forward to hopefully playing under him for a while,” he said to Cricbuzz.

The Australian has previously played under Pant’s captaincy during their stint with the Delhi Capitals (DC). Marsh scored 440 runs in 21 matches for DC.

This year, LSG acquired him by spending INR 3.4 crore in the IPL 2025 player auction. The 33-year-old has proved to be a valuable addition to Pant’s team as he has notched up 344 runs in eight matches of this season so far.

Mitchell Marsh on playing as a batter

Marsh was suffering from lower-back pain due to a disc problem. After going through a check-up with a back specialist in early February and undergoing a specific period of rest, he earned the clearance to participate in this cash-rich league.

However, the clearance was only for his job with the willow. The all-rounder is yet to resume his bowling duties. But,, he has enjoyed his role as a batter in this edition and is looking to help LSG with his bowling skills too.

“It’s a different experience (going only as a batter), that’s for sure. I feel like a baseballer. It has been a lot of fun. And yeah, I’m open to the role whenever they need me in the field or my bowling will come back at some stage. So the dream will be over,” stated Marsh.

Representing LSG in IPL 2025

The Western Australia player has played for five franchises across his nine IPL seasons before joining LSG in IPL 2025. His previous teams include Deccan Chargers (now defunct), Pune Warriors, Rising Pune Supergiant, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and DC.

He has cherished different experiences every time he was picked up by a new team. He is pleased to be part of LSG and hopes to win their remaining matches of the tournament.

“Every time you play for a different team, it’s always a new experience, new people. The team is run differently. But, yeah, this is a really close group of people and we got some fantastic humans here, which is for me more important than cricket. So, yeah, it’s been a real pleasure to be a part of it and hopefully we can keep winning,” he expressed.

With five wins and four losses in their nine matches so far, LSG are currently placed sixth on the IPL 2025 points table. Pant and Co. will need at least three wins from their remaining five matches to secure a spot in the playoffs. They will take on the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium today.

