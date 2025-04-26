‘Your Brain Is Most Important’: Rohit Sharma Gives Batting Tips to Young Abdul Samad Ahead of MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash

The two teams will meet at the Wankhede Stadium on April 27.

Ahead of the Wankhede clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the visiting team, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), shared a video of Mumbai Indians’ (MI) Rohit Sharma sharing valuable advice with youngster Abdul Samad. Coming on the back of years of experience, Rohit explained how Samad’s and every cricketer’s most important asset is their brain.

“You have your own talent. If I go to copy you or you try to copy me, or if I go to copy his technique or his technique, life will pass by in that time. Your brain is most important. It all depends on how you use it.”

Rohit Sharma speaks on techniques with Abdul Samad

Another striking part of the conversation was Rohit making Samad understand not to copy anyone’s techniques. The Indian skipper believes that the 23-year-old batter shouldn’t focus on copying his techniques.

“Whatever ability you have, whatever talent, whatever technique, some things don’t work with just techniques; let’s accept that. You can’t bat like me, and I can’t bat like you.”

This also emphasises that the two batters have different styles and approaches. What works for one may not work for another, thereby leading to following what their brain already knows. Furthermore, Rohit spoke to Samad about some specific foot movements and how to change them as per the conditions of the pitch and humidity levels on that day.

“Hit it either off this leg, or off that leg. You know why I’m saying this, it’s because every wicket has a pace. It’s different everyday, today the humidity is more so there will be moisture, if it’s less humid and more windy then the pitch is better to bat on. You won’t get that knowledge until the match starts.”

MI and LSG reverse fixture in IPL 2025

When these two teams last met in the ongoing season at the Ekana Stadium, the home team won by 12 runs. LSG put up a batting show courtesy of both openers, Mitchell Marsh (60 off 31) and Aiden Markram (53 off 38). Quick contributions from Ayush Badoni and David Miller propelled the team to 203/8 despite MI skipper Hardik Pandya scalping a five-wicket haul.

In the second innings, Suryakumar Yadav’s 67 off 43 kept MI’s hopes alive. Naman Dhir also played well with a 24-ball 46. Tilak Varma, walking in the fifth position, was retired hurt after making 25 off 23. Eventually, MI couldn’t keep going as they ended with 191/5. Digvesh Rathi bagged the Player of the Match award for his economical 1/21 in his quota of four overs.

After a slow and embarrassing start to the tournament, MI have pulled up their socks with four consecutive wins. They are placed fourth on the points table with 10 points from nine games. Rishabh Pant’s LSG also hold 10 points, but they’re placed sixth with a lower NRR. When they meet on April 27, both teams will look to grab two more points to strengthen their case for the playoffs.

