News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
ricky ponting ipl 2025 punjab kings pbks
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 27, 2025

Is Punjab Kings Coach Ricky Ponting Biased Towards Overseas Players? Former KKR Batter Makes Bold Claim

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Punjab Kings earned a point after their clash against KKR was washed out due to thunderstorm

ricky ponting ipl 2025 punjab kings pbks

Former Kolkata Knight Riders and Bengal batter Manoj Tiwary has courted controversy multiple times in the past few months. His constant attacks on India head coach and his former team mate Gautam Gambhir have been the most noteworthy ones.

The cricketer-turned-politician on Saturday took a dig at Punjab Kings and their head coach Ricky Ponting saying he has been favouring foreign players for key moments.

Ricky Ponting Favouring Overseas Players, Says Manoj Tiwary

The former India batter also made a bold claim that not sending in Indian players in key positions in the batting order will prove to be the reason why Punjab Kings won’t win the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 trophy.

ALSO READ:

Tiwary posted his tweet after the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings  at the Eden Gardens was abandoned just one over into the second innings due to a thunderstorm in Kolkata.

“My gut feeling says that punjab team will not be able to win the #IPL trophy this season because what I saw today when they were batting was, the coach didn’t send Indian inform batters Nehal wadera and Shasank singh, instead he trusted his foreign players to deliver, but they cudnt and clearly showed lack of confidence in Indian players down the order. If he persist in this way then the title is far from them irrespective of there qualification in top two,” Tiwary said in a post on ‘X’.

Punjab Kings batted at run rate of 10 per over and posted 201/4 in 20 overs with openers Priyansh Arya (69 off 35 balls) and Prabhsimran Singh (83 off 49 balls) ran riot adding 120 in 11.4 overs.

How Has PBKS Utilised Indian Players?

Besides skipper Shreyas Iyer walking in at his usual No.3 position, PBKS sent in Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen and Josh Inglis in the next three slots ignoring the likes of Shashank Singh and Nehal Wadhera who are fresh off big knocks.

However, the management has sent in Wadhera, Shashank, Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Inglis interchangeably during the course of the season which led to them pulling off impressive performances accordingly.

Their most significant batting failure came against KKR in the reverse fixture at Mullanpur where they were all out for 111 runs. However, their bowlers pulled off a spectacular 16-run victory by skittling out KKR for 95 runs.

Ponting had also singled out the likes of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh for high praise during the ongoing season which shows that he rates his Indian players highly.

PBKS are currently fourth in the IPL 2025 table with 11 points from nine matches.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Glenn Maxwell
IPL 2025
Kolkata Knight Riders
Manoj Tiwary
Nehal Wadhera
Punjab Kings
Ricky Ponting
Shashank SIngh
Shreyas Iyer

Related posts

DC vs RCB Head to Head IPL 2025 KL Rahul Virat Kohli

DC vs RCB Head to Head: Player Matchups, Statistical Overview for IPL 2025 Match Today

1:04 pm
CX Staff Writer
MI vs LSG Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

MI vs LSG Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Today IPL 2025 Match

Mumbai Indians are likely to stick with the same playing eleven.
12:56 pm
Sagar Paul
DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals have a strong squad and will have a home advantage, so they should win.

DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match 46 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

12:46 pm
Darpan Jain
DC vs RCB top captaincy picks for match 46 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 46 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 match 46 between DC and RCB.
12:42 pm
Sandip Pawar
Will Mayank Yadav Play MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Match Today

Lucknow Super Giants Fire Mayank Yadav Warning at Mumbai Indians Ahead of MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Match Today

11:55 am
CX Staff Writer
faf du plessis ipl 2025 delhi capitals dc vs lsg

Will Faf du Plessis Play In DC’s IPL 2025 Clash Against RCB?

The South African has scored 81 runs from three matches in IPL 2025
11:21 am
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.