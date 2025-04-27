Is Punjab Kings Coach Ricky Ponting Biased Towards Overseas Players? Former KKR Batter Makes Bold Claim

Punjab Kings earned a point after their clash against KKR was washed out due to thunderstorm

Former Kolkata Knight Riders and Bengal batter Manoj Tiwary has courted controversy multiple times in the past few months. His constant attacks on India head coach and his former team mate Gautam Gambhir have been the most noteworthy ones.

The cricketer-turned-politician on Saturday took a dig at Punjab Kings and their head coach Ricky Ponting saying he has been favouring foreign players for key moments.

Ricky Ponting Favouring Overseas Players, Says Manoj Tiwary

The former India batter also made a bold claim that not sending in Indian players in key positions in the batting order will prove to be the reason why Punjab Kings won’t win the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 trophy.

Tiwary posted his tweet after the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens was abandoned just one over into the second innings due to a thunderstorm in Kolkata.

My gut feeling says that punjab team will not be able to win the #IPL trophy this season because what I saw today when they were batting was, the coach didn’t send Indian inform batters Nehal wadera and Shasank singh, instead he trusted his foreign players to deliver, but they… — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) April 26, 2025

“My gut feeling says that punjab team will not be able to win the #IPL trophy this season because what I saw today when they were batting was, the coach didn’t send Indian inform batters Nehal wadera and Shasank singh, instead he trusted his foreign players to deliver, but they cudnt and clearly showed lack of confidence in Indian players down the order. If he persist in this way then the title is far from them irrespective of there qualification in top two,” Tiwary said in a post on ‘X’.

Punjab Kings batted at run rate of 10 per over and posted 201/4 in 20 overs with openers Priyansh Arya (69 off 35 balls) and Prabhsimran Singh (83 off 49 balls) ran riot adding 120 in 11.4 overs.

How Has PBKS Utilised Indian Players?

Besides skipper Shreyas Iyer walking in at his usual No.3 position, PBKS sent in Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen and Josh Inglis in the next three slots ignoring the likes of Shashank Singh and Nehal Wadhera who are fresh off big knocks.

However, the management has sent in Wadhera, Shashank, Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Inglis interchangeably during the course of the season which led to them pulling off impressive performances accordingly.

Their most significant batting failure came against KKR in the reverse fixture at Mullanpur where they were all out for 111 runs. However, their bowlers pulled off a spectacular 16-run victory by skittling out KKR for 95 runs.

Ponting had also singled out the likes of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh for high praise during the ongoing season which shows that he rates his Indian players highly.

PBKS are currently fourth in the IPL 2025 table with 11 points from nine matches.

