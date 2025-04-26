News
Last updated: April 27, 2025

How KKR vs PBKS ‘No Result’ Affects IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings and Playoffs Scenarios

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

The match between KKR and PBKS on Saturday ended in a washout.

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed its first no-result of the season after the match between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Eden Gardens was washed out due to rain on Saturday. Punjab Kings had won the toss and opted to bat first.

Punjab Kings openers Priyansh Arya (69) and Prabhsimran Singh (83) forged a 120-run stand for the first wicket before Andre Russell removed the former in the 12th over. Prabhsimran and skipper Shreyas Iyer (25*) then forged a 40-run stand for the second wicket before the 24-year-old was dismissed by Vaibhav Arora in the 15th over.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side lost regular wickets in the end, but that didn’t stop them from posting a total of 201/4.
Kolkata Knight Riders were 7/0 after one over in the run chase when rain played spoilsport.

The cut-off time for a five-over match was 11.44 pm IST, but that was never meant to be. Punjab Kings jumped a place to fourth with 11 points from nine matches, whereas Kolkata Knight Riders remained in seventh place with seven points from nine matches.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After KKR vs PBKS Washout

TeamsMatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
Gujarat Titans8620012+1.104
Delhi Capitals8620012+0.657
Royal Challengers Bengaluru9630012+0.482
Punjab Kings9531011+0.177
Mumbai Indians9540010+0.673
Lucknow Super Giants9540010-0.054
Kolkata Knight Riders935107+0.212
Sunrisers Hyderabad936006-1.103
Rajasthan Royals 927004-0.625
Chennai Super Kings927004-1.302

PBKS Playoffs Chances

Punjab Kings have a decent chance of qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs despite the washout against Kolkata Knight Riders. However, the 2014 IPL runners-up remain in a spot of bother and are in a three-way race for fourth place, if that’s where they end up.

Mumbai Indians (Fifth place, 10 points) and Lucknow Super Giants (Sixth, 10 points) are closely behind Punjab Kings. This means that their playoff chances are neither over nor assured just yet.

PBKS Upcoming Fixtures

April 30: vs Chennai Super Kings (Chennai)
May 4: vs Lucknow Super Giants (Dharamsala)
May 8: vs Delhi Capitals (Dharamsala)
May 11: vs Mumbai Indians (Dharamsala)
May 16: vs Rajasthan Royals (Jaipur)

KKR Playoffs Chances

Kolkata Knight Riders need to win each of their next five matches to have any chance of qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Should the win all five matches, it will take their points tally to 17 points from 14 matches.

KKR Upcoming Fixtures

April 29: vs Delhi Capitals (Delhi)
May 4: vs Rajasthan Royals (Kolkata)
May 7: vs Chennai Super Kings (Kolkata)
May 10: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Hyderabad)
May 17: vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Bengaluru)

IPL 2025 Playoffs Scenarios

According to Crickonomics.com, Gujarat Titans (89.7 %), Delhi Capitals (78.4 %), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (77.6 %) and Mumbai Indians (62.2 %) have the best chance to seal their respective top four spots in IPL 2025, which will see them qualify for the playoffs. Mumbai Indians began the season with four losses in five games, but have revived their campaign with four wins in their last four games. Punjab Kings, with a chance of 53 %, are not far behind.

As far as the top two places are confirmed, IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans (66.5%) and Delhi Capitals (45.2%) have good chance of sealing those spots.

