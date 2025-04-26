The incident happened on the first ball of the 14th over.

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been dealt a major injury blow in the match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). Key pacer Harshit Rana went down holding his shoulders after hurting himself while attempting a catch of Prabhsimran Singh.

The incident happened on the first ball of the 14th over by Varun Chakravarthy. Prabhsimran pulled a shot towards long on where Rana was stationed.

The KKR pacer had the chance to pull off a spectacular catch and did not shy away from putting in a dive but he could not hold on to the ball and injured himself in the process.

ALSO READ:

Harshit Rana did not complete his full quota of overs

While Harshit Rana stood up looking fine after rolling on the floor for some time, he did not come back to bowl during the death overs. He bowled only two overs, which further hints that Rana is not completely fine. With the tournament now heading into the business end, missing Harshit Rana would be a big blow for KKR for the remainder of their matches.

Speaking about the KKR vs PBKS match, the visitors got off to a fiery start courtesy of their openers Prabhsimran Singh (83 off 49) and Priyansh Arya (69 off 35) as the duo scripted a century opening stand.

The solid foundation helped PBKS post a 200-plus score, finishing on 201 for 4 in 20 overs.

At the time of writing this report, KKR have begun with their chase with the scoreboard reading 7 for 0 in 1 over with Sunil Narine and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the middle. However, the game has currently been halted due to a duststorm at Kolkata.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.