Glenn Maxwell Azmatullah Omarzai KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 26, 2025

Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai in PBKS Playing XI: Likely Punjab Kings Batting Order vs KKR in IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Glenn Maxwell and Azmatullah Omarzai returned to the Punjab Kings playing XI on Saturday.

Glenn Maxwell Azmatullah Omarzai KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell and Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai returned to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) playing XI for the IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer confirmed the development during the toss on Saturday.

Likely Punjab Kings Batting Order vs KKR

Openers: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh
No.3: Shreyas Iyer
Middle-order: Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai
Lower-order: Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

KKR vs PBKS playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Subs: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anrich Nortje, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey.

Glenn Maxwell and Azmatullah Omarzai’s IPL 2025 campaigns so far

Glenn Maxwell has played six matches for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 so far. He has scored 41 runs and taken four wickets. Azmatullah Omarzai, on the other hand, played his only game of the season so far against Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 25. He scored 16 runs and finished with figures of 0/29.

KKR aim to end winless streak

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are currently languishing in seventh place with six points from eight matches. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side are coming on the back of a two-match winless streak following losses to Punjab Kings in the earlier fixture and Gujarat Titans.

ALSO READ:

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, are looking to make a case for the IPL playoffs. The Shreyas Iyer-led side are in fifth place with 10 points from eight matches.

Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
KKR vs PBKS
Kolkata Knight Riders
Punjab Kings

