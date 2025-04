Why Is Ramandeep Singh Not Included in KKR Playing XI for Punjab Kings Clash in IPL 2025?

Ramandeep Singh, who has played all eight games for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this season, has been dropped from the Playing XI for the clash against Punjab Kings. In place of the middle-order batter, Chetan Sakariya, a bowler, will take the field.

“Sakariya comes in for Ramandeep,” Ajinkya Rahane, KKR skipper, said at the coin toss.

Playing XI and Impact Players Subs for KKR vs PBKS

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact Subs: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anrich Nortje, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact Subs: Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey.

More to follow…