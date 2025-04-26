News
KKR batter Rinku Singh speaks about MS Dhoni's Suggestion Amidst IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 26, 2025

‘I Speak to Mahi Bhai Often’: KKR Star Reveals MS Dhoni’s Suggestion to Him Amidst IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He has scored 133 runs in eight matches of this season so far.

KKR batter Rinku Singh speaks about MS Dhoni's Suggestion Amidst IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) batter Rinku Singh recently revealed the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winning captain MS Dhoni’s advice to him amidst the ongoing season. The legendary player suggested Rinku to remain calm and composed during the match.

“I speak to Mahi Bhai often. He tells me to stay calm and play according to the match situation. Things fall into place when you stay composed,” said Rinku in an interview with Jio Hotstar.

Rinku Singh on Andre Russell

The 27-year-old also shared how he takes inspiration from his fellow KKR finisher Andre Russell. The southpaw keeps observing the Windies’ big hitter to learn his techniques.

“I have been learning since I started playing in the IPL. I observe Russell closely, especially how he bats in the final overs and how he uses his body to generate power. I keep watching and picking up things from him,” revealed Rinku.

The 27-year-old has had a struggling season in the IPL 2025 so far. He has scored only 133 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 146.15.

ALSO READ:

KKR in IPL 2025

This season hasn’t clicked right for the defending champions, KKR. With just three wins in eight matches, they are placed seventh in the IPL 2025 points table. They must win at least four of their remaining six matches to keep their playoff qualification chances alive.

Ajinkya Rahane’s KKR will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) tonight, led by their former captain Shreyas Iyer. Previously, when these two teams met each other in Mullanpur, PBKS handed a crushing defeat to KKR.

The KKR bowlers did a splendid job of restricting PBKS to 111 runs. However, an embarrassing batting collapse of KKR saw them get bundled out for just 95 runs under 16 overs.

The Knights will look to avenge their loss in their reverse fixture at the Eden Gardens Stadium tonight.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
KKR
KKR vs PBKS
Kolkata Knight Riders
MS Dhoni
Rinku Singh

