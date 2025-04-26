IPL 2025 Points Table Set For Vigorous Shake-Up on Super Sunday as RCB, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and LSG Hit the Ground

Interestingly, all four teams have a solid chance of securing a playoffs spot this season.

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season is already past the midway stage as we head into the business end of the tournament. The upcoming Super Sunday (April 27) can witness a massive shakeup of the points table too as Mumbai Indians hosts Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals play Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home. Interestingly, all four teams have a solid chance of securing a playoffs spot this season.

Ahead of the action-packed Sunday, let’s take a look at the possible standings where the four teams can finish in the table depending on the results and their remaining fixtures.

Delhi Capitals (DC): Delhi Capitals are currently second placed in the points table with six wins and two losses. With 12 points on the table already, DC will need practically two more wins to secure their qualification berth. The Axar Patel-led side have already dominated RCB the last time they met this season and a win tomorrow will inch them closer to securing a playoffs spot. In case of a loss as well, the Capitals have umpteen chances to guarantee a Top 4 spot.

DC also have a strong chance of finishing in the top two positions and get two chances of making to the summit clash.

DC Remaining Fixtures:

April 29: vs KKR

May 5: vs SRH

May 8: vs PBKS

May 11: vs GT

May 15: vs DC

Possible Finish: Top 4

Likely Finish: Top 2

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): RCB are the third-placed team in the league with the same points as DC but have played an extra game. They too are in a strong place to secure a top two finish.

For that, the Rajat Patidar-led side will need two wins from five games. Barring some serious mishap, RCB are well on course for a playoffs spot and can even secure a top two finish.

RCB Remaining fixtures:

May 3: vs CSK

May 9: vs LSG

May 13: vs SRH

May 17: vs KKR

Possible Finish: Top 4

Likely Finish: Top 2

Mumbai Indians (MI): MI, although are at the fourth position, are currently in a midtable logjam with two other teams (Punjab Kings, LSG) on 10 points at the moment. MI has five games remaining and will need three wins to guarantee qualification. Anything less, MI will have to hope for other results to go their way. For a top two finish, MI will need to win at least four of the last five and significantly improve their NRR as well.

MI remaining fixtures:

May 1 : vs RR

May 6: vs GT

May 11: vs PBKS

May 15: vs DC

Possible Finish: Top 4

Likely Finish: Top 4

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): The Rishabh Pant-led side have had a mixed season so far, winning five and losing four. With five more games remaining, LSG are also in contention for a playoffs spot. A win tomorrow over MI will propel them over the five-time winners and can enter the top 4. If LSG wins, their tally will be 12 points from 10 games and will need two more wins to guarantee a playoff spot but a top two finish seems a little far stretched unless they manage to win all their remaining fixtures.

Possible Finish: Top 4

Likely Finish: Top 4

