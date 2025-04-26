News
CSK Trial Vansh Bedi and Brevis in Intra-Squad Practice Game During IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 26, 2025

‘Got Benched For Saying…’ – Former CSK Batter Makes Shocking Claim On Air During IPL 2025 Commentary

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

CSK are currently bottom of the table with just four points

CSK Trial Vansh Bedi and Brevis in Intra-Squad Practice Game During IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in such a situation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 that even their staunchest followers can’t back the team for a long time. At some point of time, even their former players couldn’t do much but point out their flawed auction strategy or their ineffectiveness on the pitch.

They are most likely out of the play-offs race after their Friday’s defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chepauk – their seventh loss of the season. They have five more matches remaining to play and even if they miraculously win all of those, qualification will still depend on results of many other matches.

Former Players Criticise CSK’s IPL 2025 Performances

Recently, CSK great Suresh Raina was heavily critical of the management’s auction strategy by saying that they had ignored most of the established as well as upcoming talents available in the auction pool.

“I feel that the management didn’t have a good auction. There were lots of youngsters and talented players in the auction like Priyash (Arya). Where are those people when you need to select a good team and have so much in your auction purse. They’ve ignored players like Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul,” the former CSK vice-captain said on air while commentating for Star Sports Hindi.

ALSO READ:

Similarly, former CSK opening batter Matthew Hayden had criticised their batting strategies to send captain MS Dhoni much lower down the order during the game against KKR.

However, in a recent incident on Star Sports Tamil commentary, former opening batter Murali Vijay took a dig at the team management while on air during the SRH match.

Murali Vijay Benched by CSK For Questioning Strategy?

Vijay, while commentating alongside former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth, had hinted at being benched for two games when he had questioned CSK’s powerplay bowling strategy during his playing days.

Vijay’s reaction followed when Srikkanth had questioned why CSK weren’t bowling Noor Ahmad and Matheesha Pathirana, their key bowlers, in the Powerplay against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chepauk on Friday. While Vijay swayed away from pointing fingers, he mentioned that he had been at the receiving end when raising questions during his stint at CSK.

CSK lost to SRH by five wickets after scoring 155/5 in 20 overs on a pitch that favoured bowlers.

