Suresh Raina Makes Stunning Revelation about MS Dhoni’s Involvement in CSK’s Auction Strategy

Last night, CSK lost their seventh match of this season.

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Suresh Raina has made a stunning revelation about their auction strategy for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Though the franchise often credits their former captain, MS Dhoni, Raina believes that he was not much involved in their auction plan ahead of the IPL 2025. The 38-year-old also revealed that he never attended the behind-the-scenes auction meetings during his 12-year tenure with CSK.

“They always say MS Dhoni makes the final call. But to be very honest, I never attended any of the auctions. I was never a part of those discussions. I always talked about the players who were retained. MS might get a call about whether to go ahead with a player or not, but he’s not that involved,” he accused during a Star Sports show.

Raina speaks on MS Dhoni

The former CSK batter acknowledged MS Dhoni’s contribution during the IPL 2025. Even at the age of 43, he emphasised how the legendary player is continuing to give his best in the game.

ALSO READ:

Dhoni has been keeping the wickets while playing the role of a finisher with a strike rate of 142.86. He also took over the captaincy reins after Ruturaj Gaikwad’s elbow injury. Moreover, no other CSK player, except Dhoni, has performed as per the expectations this season.

“He’s playing just for the brand, for his name, for the fandom – and still putting in the effort. At 43, he’s doing wicketkeeping, captaining, carrying the entire team on his shoulders. But what are the other 10 players doing?” questioned Raina.

IPL 2025 Auction Errors of CSK

Raina opined that Dhoni would have managed the auction differently for CSK if he had been involved in it.

“I think MS Dhoni will now sit down. He won’t want anyone around him. He knows CSK didn’t buy properly in auction. He wouldn’t have allowed it,” he stated.

CSK have used 20 out of their 27-player squad so far in search of a perfect playing XI. Yet, they have managed to win only two out of their nine matches.

The five-time IPL champions will have to win at least five of their remaining six matches to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Men in Yellow will go head-to-head with the Punjab Kings in Chepauk on April 30.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.