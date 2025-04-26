News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Suresh Raina believes that MS Dhoni was not much involved during the IPL 2025 auction.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 26, 2025

Suresh Raina Makes Stunning Revelation about MS Dhoni’s Involvement in CSK’s Auction Strategy

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Last night, CSK lost their seventh match of this season.

Suresh Raina believes that MS Dhoni was not much involved during the IPL 2025 auction.

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Suresh Raina has made a stunning revelation about their auction strategy for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Though the franchise often credits their former captain, MS Dhoni, Raina believes that he was not much involved in their auction plan ahead of the IPL 2025. The 38-year-old also revealed that he never attended the behind-the-scenes auction meetings during his 12-year tenure with CSK.

“They always say MS Dhoni makes the final call. But to be very honest, I never attended any of the auctions. I was never a part of those discussions. I always talked about the players who were retained. MS might get a call about whether to go ahead with a player or not, but he’s not that involved,” he accused during a Star Sports show.

Raina speaks on MS Dhoni

The former CSK batter acknowledged MS Dhoni’s contribution during the IPL 2025. Even at the age of 43, he emphasised how the legendary player is continuing to give his best in the game.

ALSO READ:

Dhoni has been keeping the wickets while playing the role of a finisher with a strike rate of 142.86. He also took over the captaincy reins after Ruturaj Gaikwad’s elbow injury. Moreover, no other CSK player, except Dhoni, has performed as per the expectations this season.

“He’s playing just for the brand, for his name, for the fandom – and still putting in the effort. At 43, he’s doing wicketkeeping, captaining, carrying the entire team on his shoulders. But what are the other 10 players doing?” questioned Raina.

IPL 2025 Auction Errors of CSK

Raina opined that Dhoni would have managed the auction differently for CSK if he had been involved in it.

“I think MS Dhoni will now sit down. He won’t want anyone around him. He knows CSK didn’t buy properly in auction. He wouldn’t have allowed it,” he stated.

CSK have used 20 out of their 27-player squad so far in search of a perfect playing XI. Yet, they have managed to win only two out of their nine matches.

The five-time IPL champions will have to win at least five of their remaining six matches to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Men in Yellow will go head-to-head with the Punjab Kings in Chepauk on April 30.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
IPL 2025
MS Dhoni
Suresh Raina

Related posts

Former India batter Virender Sehwag criticises CSK batting strategy in the IPL 2025

‘Can’t Play Like That’: Former India Batter Criticises CSK Strategy After Their Fourth Consecutive Home Defeat in IPL 2025

They lost by five wickets against SRH last night.
5:18 pm
Sreejita Sen
CSK Trial Vansh Bedi and Brevis in Intra-Squad Practice Game During IPL 2025

‘Got Benched For Saying…’ – Former CSK Batter Makes Shocking Claim On Air During IPL 2025 Commentary

CSK are currently bottom of the table with just four points
5:04 pm
Samarnath Soory
After Ayush Mhatre and Shaikh Rasheed, CSK Eye Another Teenager, Call Him Up To IPL 2025 Camp

After Ayush Mhatre and Shaikh Rasheed, CSK Eye Another Teenager, Call Him Up To IPL 2025 Camp

He is a 19-year-old power-hitting prodigy from Rajasthan.
4:56 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
KKR vs PBKS playing 11 Today for match no. 44 of the IPL 2025.

KKR vs PBKS Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams lost their most recent encounter.
3:49 pm
Sandip Pawar
SRH head coach Daniel Vettori applauds Sai Kishore for his impressive outing in the IPL 2025

‘Attributes of a Very Good Limited Overs Bowler’: SRH Head Coach Daniel Vettori Impressed With Gujarat Titans Spinner in IPL 2025

He has bagged 12 wickets in eight matches this season so far.
2:13 pm
Sreejita Sen
Ishan Kishan Credits SRH Skipper Pat Cummins After 45-Ball Hundred in IPL 2025 Clash vs RR

How Ishan Kishan Overcame IPL 2025 Struggles To Win The Match For SRH Against CSK

Ishan Kishan had scored just 33 runs from his last seven innings
1:25 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.