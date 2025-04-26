News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Former India batter Virender Sehwag criticises CSK batting strategy in the IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 26, 2025

‘Can’t Play Like That’: Former India Batter Criticises CSK Strategy After Their Fourth Consecutive Home Defeat in IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

They lost by five wickets against SRH last night.

Former India batter Virender Sehwag criticises CSK batting strategy in the IPL 2025

Former India player Virender Sehwag didn’t hold back his disappointment after Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) seventh loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 last night against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He explained how their batters should anchor the innings, and the team should look to play around that batter.

“Half the batters are asking when they will be able to go home. Let this tournament come to an end. At least one person should take some responsibility. Brevis was playing that role but even he got out playing a shot. If Jadeja is coming up the order, his strike rate is useless. But at the very least stick around till the 15th-18th over, the team can play around him,” said Sehwag on the post-match show of Cricbuzz.

Virender Sehwag on CSK’s batting collapse

The 46-year-old also analysed their batting failure and opined that the team should look to post at least a 170-plus on the scoreboard.

“There’s no batter who could even stick around. Constantly wickets were falling. According to me, your team isn’t even scoring runs, and on top of that, you’re thinking let’s play at a 200 strike-rate. Can’t play like that, at least get to 170-180 on the board,” he stated.

CSK were 50/3 in six overs after SRH put them to bat first in Chepauk. Apart from youngster Ayush Mhatre and their latest recruit Dewald Brevis, no other batter was able to stay on the pitch.

These two CSK batters contributed with their 30 off 19 and 42 off 25, respectively, but the team was bundled out for just 154 runs.

ALSO READ:

CSK in IPL 2025

This was CSK’s fourth home loss this season. After Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders, SRH are the fourth team to breach CSK’s fortress, Chepauk.

With just two wins in nine matches so far, CSK sit at the bottom of the points table. They need to win at least five of their remaining six matches to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The five-time IPL champions will next take on the Punjab Kings in Chepauk on April 30.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
CSK vs SRH
IPL 2025
Virender Sehwag

Related posts

CSK Trial Vansh Bedi and Brevis in Intra-Squad Practice Game During IPL 2025

‘Got Benched For Saying…’ – Former CSK Batter Makes Shocking Claim On Air During IPL 2025 Commentary

CSK are currently bottom of the table with just four points
5:04 pm
Samarnath Soory
After Ayush Mhatre and Shaikh Rasheed, CSK Eye Another Teenager, Call Him Up To IPL 2025 Camp

After Ayush Mhatre and Shaikh Rasheed, CSK Eye Another Teenager, Call Him Up To IPL 2025 Camp

He is a 19-year-old power-hitting prodigy from Rajasthan.
4:56 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
KKR vs PBKS playing 11 Today for match no. 44 of the IPL 2025.

KKR vs PBKS Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams lost their most recent encounter.
3:49 pm
Sandip Pawar
Suresh Raina believes that MS Dhoni was not much involved during the IPL 2025 auction.

Suresh Raina Makes Stunning Revelation about MS Dhoni’s Involvement in CSK’s Auction Strategy

Last night, CSK lost their seventh match of this season.
3:14 pm
Sreejita Sen
SRH head coach Daniel Vettori applauds Sai Kishore for his impressive outing in the IPL 2025

‘Attributes of a Very Good Limited Overs Bowler’: SRH Head Coach Daniel Vettori Impressed With Gujarat Titans Spinner in IPL 2025

He has bagged 12 wickets in eight matches this season so far.
2:13 pm
Sreejita Sen
Ishan Kishan Credits SRH Skipper Pat Cummins After 45-Ball Hundred in IPL 2025 Clash vs RR

How Ishan Kishan Overcame IPL 2025 Struggles To Win The Match For SRH Against CSK

Ishan Kishan had scored just 33 runs from his last seven innings
1:25 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.