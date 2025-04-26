‘Can’t Play Like That’: Former India Batter Criticises CSK Strategy After Their Fourth Consecutive Home Defeat in IPL 2025

They lost by five wickets against SRH last night.

Former India player Virender Sehwag didn’t hold back his disappointment after Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) seventh loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 last night against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He explained how their batters should anchor the innings, and the team should look to play around that batter.

“Half the batters are asking when they will be able to go home. Let this tournament come to an end. At least one person should take some responsibility. Brevis was playing that role but even he got out playing a shot. If Jadeja is coming up the order, his strike rate is useless. But at the very least stick around till the 15th-18th over, the team can play around him,” said Sehwag on the post-match show of Cricbuzz.

Virender Sehwag on CSK’s batting collapse

The 46-year-old also analysed their batting failure and opined that the team should look to post at least a 170-plus on the scoreboard.

“There’s no batter who could even stick around. Constantly wickets were falling. According to me, your team isn’t even scoring runs, and on top of that, you’re thinking let’s play at a 200 strike-rate. Can’t play like that, at least get to 170-180 on the board,” he stated.

CSK were 50/3 in six overs after SRH put them to bat first in Chepauk. Apart from youngster Ayush Mhatre and their latest recruit Dewald Brevis, no other batter was able to stay on the pitch.

These two CSK batters contributed with their 30 off 19 and 42 off 25, respectively, but the team was bundled out for just 154 runs.

ALSO READ:

CSK in IPL 2025

This was CSK’s fourth home loss this season. After Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders, SRH are the fourth team to breach CSK’s fortress, Chepauk.

With just two wins in nine matches so far, CSK sit at the bottom of the points table. They need to win at least five of their remaining six matches to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The five-time IPL champions will next take on the Punjab Kings in Chepauk on April 30.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.