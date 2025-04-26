Rovman Powell Makes KKR Playing XI: Likely KKR Batting Order vs PBKS in IPL 2025

The news was confirmed by KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane during the coin toss.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have decided to hand West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell his maiden cap for the franchise for the clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2205).

The news was confirmed by KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane during the coin toss. Powell comes in place of England all-rounder Moeen Ali.

With Rovman in, it will give KKR an extra batter in the lower order who can easily clear boundaries, and can come in handy, especially since they are chasing. Furthermore, the Caribbean big-hitter can also contribute with his medium pace bowling if needed.

Likely KKR Batting Order:

Openers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine

No.3: Ajinkya Rahane

Middle Order: Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell

Lower Order: Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

ALSO READ:

PBKS vs KKR Playing XIs and Impact Players

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR Impact Subs: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anrich Nortje, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS Impact Subs: Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey

Speaking about KKR’s standings, they are currently placed seventh in the points table with three wins from eight games and will need to churn out a win tonight to stay in hunt for a playoffs spot.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.