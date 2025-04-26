News
Faf du Plessis Injury Update: Availability of Delhi Capitals Star for RCB Clash In IPL 2025 Revealed
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 26, 2025

Faf du Plessis Injury Update: Availability of Delhi Capitals Star for RCB Clash In IPL 2025 Revealed

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The Proteas has not featured in a game for DC since April 10.

Faf du Plessis Injury Update: Availability of Delhi Capitals Star for RCB Clash In IPL 2025 Revealed

Delhi Capitals (DC) star opener Faf du Plessis has been on the sidelines for some time after picking up an injury midway in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The Proteas has not featured in a game for DC since April 10, where he sustained an injury during the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and has missed four games since.

With DC set to play their next clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) tomorrow (April 27), speculation has once again arisen surrounding du Plessis’ availability for the match.

However, other DC opener Jake Fraser-McGurk has now given an update about the same in the pre-match press conference.

The Aussie said, “I think he’s available tomorrow, from my understanding. He should be available for selection, is my understanding”.

ALSO READ:

Will Faf du Plessis return see the end of JFM?

His return will most likely sideline Jake Fraser-McGurk and slot Karun Nair at No.3 followed by KL Rahul at No.4 then send in Axar Patel or Tristan Stubbs depending on the match situation.

Faf has looked in good touch in the three matches he played, scoring 81 runs, including a 50, batting at an average of 27 and a SR over 150s.

Speaking about DC’s form, the Axar Patel-led side are currently placed second in the points table and are amongst the favourites to secure a top two finish. The DC vs RCB clash will thus be crucial for the home side to consolidate their claim for a double shot at the final.

DC vs RCB
Delhi Capitals
Faf du Plessis
IPL 2025

