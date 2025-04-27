‘Found a Gem’- Ricky Ponting’s Exact Words on PBKS Star Before IPL 2025 Season to Matthew Hayden

Batting alongside Priyansh Arya, he forged a solid 120-run first-wicket partnership in only 10.3 overs.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh played a brilliant knock against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), scoring 83 runs off just 49 balls, hitting six fours and six sixes.

He scored freely against all the KKR bowlers and helped Punjab post a total of 201 for 4 in their 20 overs. However, after the first over of KKR’s innings, rain started and later got heavier, leading to the match being abandoned. Despite the game being called off, Prabhsimran’s innings was the highlight. He has now scored 292 runs in nine matches this season.

Hayden Reveals How Highly Ponting Rates Prabhsimran

During the commentary of the match between KKR and PBKS, former Australia opener Matthew Hayden spoke about how excited Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting was about young opener Prabhsimran Singh at the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Hayden said that when he met Ponting in Ahmedabad earlier in the season, Ponting was very pleased and described Prabhsimran as a gem. Hayden added that since Ponting does not usually get excited easily, it showed how much he rated Prabhsimran’s talent.

“I met Ricky in Ahmedabad right at the start of this season and he seemed very excited. He said ‘Haydos, I have found a gem!,” Hayden said.

Prabhsimran and Arya Dominate Early Overs

It was a well-paced innings with some powerful boundaries and sixes.One of the best moments of the innings was when he hit a switch-hit six over extra cover, showing how well he plays spin bowling. He later completed his half-century with a boundary, proving how much he has improved as a T20 opener.

Batting alongside Priyansh Arya, he forged a solid 120-run first-wicket partnership in only 10.3 overs. It was the second-highest opening stand of IPL 2025 and the highest ever by Punjab against KKR, breaking their previous record of 2018. Arya also performed well, scoring 69 off 35 balls with eight fours and four sixes, providing excellent support at the other end.

