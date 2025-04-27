Why Is Mitchell Santner Not Playing in MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash?

Santner has been MI’s premium spinner in IPL 2025 and has played all games before today.

Mitchell Santner is not playing for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium. During the toss, MI’s captain, Hardik Pandya, revealed that Santner has a niggle, forcing him to sit out for this crucial game.

Santner has been MI’s premium spinner in IPL 2025 and has played all games before today. He has four wickets at an average of 59 and has conceded only 8.28 runs per over in nine innings.

While these numbers don’t reveal, Santner has bowled really well, especially in the last few games. His economical spells helped MI pressure the opponents in the middle overs, forcing wickets from the other end.

His absence has weakened MI’s spin attack, even though they have brought the leg spinner Karn Sharma back. Karn is vulnerable and can often concede too many runs, for he doesn’t have as much control as Mitchell Santner to operate effectively.

Corbin Bosch replaces Mitchell Santner in the XI as fourth overseas player

Since Mitchell Santner is unavailable for the selection in the XI, Corbin Bosch gets an opportunity to feature for Mumbai Indians in this game. Having arrived as a replacement player for Lizaad Williams, he makes his IPL debut after warming the bench in the first half.

Bosch has a high pace and can bowl hard lengths, which will work effectively at the Wankhede Stadium, where pacers always get additional bounce off the surface. LSG’s middle order has blown hot and cold and can be susceptible to heavy balls, which must have played a role in MI selecting an additional pacer for this contest.

MI have made another change to their unit, with Vignesh Puthur being dropped from the XI after a tough outing in the last game. That means MI don’t expect spinners to get enough help from the pitch.

After winning the toss, Lucknow Super Giants opted to bowl first in a humid Mumbai afternoon. MI are currently on a four-match winning streak and will look to keep the momentum going by registering their sixth win of the season at their home ground.

Mumbai Indians’ playing XI vs LSG: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma

