Why Is Jasprit Bumrah Not In Playing XI For MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash?

Mumbai Indians are in fine form winning four games in a row in ipl 2025

Mumbai Indians lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been left out of their playing XI in Sunday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede.

Instead of the star pacer, MI have handed debut to South Africa’s fast-bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch.

Jasprit Bumrah Named On Impact Players Bench For MI vs LSG

Even though he was replaced by another pace option in the playing XI, Bumrah is most likely to come on as the Impact Player substitution in the second innings.

LSG captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field first.

In the last encounter between these two sides at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow this season, LSG fought hard to earn a 12-run victory after surviving a late onslaught by MI captain Hardik Pandya (28 not out off 12 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (63 off 43 balls).

There was also controversy when MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene decided to retire out Tilak Varma for batting at less than run-a-ball.

Bumrah, who suffered a stress-related back injury in January, missed Mumbai’s first four games. He returned for the clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). In the five matches, the 31-year-old has managed to claim five wickets at an economy of 7.9.

Corbin Bosch Makes His IPL Debut

Bosch, 30, had made his debut for South Africa in December last year after an impressive domestic season.

Bosch had picked the IPL over Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to which he was banned for a year by the Pakistan Cricket Board. He was a Diamond pick for Peshawar Zalmi for the PSL 2025.

The tall all-rounder played a crucial role in Mumbai Indians’ sister franchise MI Cape Town lifting the SA20 2025 with 11 wickets from eight matches at an economy of 8.68.

MI vs LSG Playing XIs and Impact Players

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Jasprit Bumrah, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs: David Miller, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh

