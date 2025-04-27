News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
jasprit bumrah mi ipl 2025 mumbai indians
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 27, 2025

Why Is Jasprit Bumrah Not In Playing XI For MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash?

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Mumbai Indians are in fine form winning four games in a row in ipl 2025

jasprit bumrah mi ipl 2025 mumbai indians

Mumbai Indians lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been left out of their playing XI in Sunday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede.

Instead of the star pacer, MI have handed debut to South Africa’s fast-bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch.

Jasprit Bumrah Named On Impact Players Bench For MI vs LSG

Even though he was replaced by another pace option in the playing XI, Bumrah is most likely to come on as the Impact Player substitution in the second innings.

LSG captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field first.

In the last encounter between these two sides at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow this season, LSG fought hard to earn a 12-run victory after surviving a late onslaught by MI captain Hardik Pandya (28 not out off 12 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (63 off 43 balls).

ALSO READ:

There was also controversy when MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene decided to retire out Tilak Varma for batting at less than run-a-ball.

Bumrah, who suffered a stress-related back injury in January, missed Mumbai’s first four games. He returned for the clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). In the five matches, the 31-year-old has managed to claim five wickets at an economy of 7.9.

Corbin Bosch Makes His IPL Debut

Bosch, 30, had made his debut for South Africa in December last year after an impressive domestic season.

Bosch had picked the IPL over Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to which he was banned for a year by the Pakistan Cricket Board. He was a Diamond pick for Peshawar Zalmi for the PSL 2025.

The tall all-rounder played a crucial role in Mumbai Indians’ sister franchise MI Cape Town lifting the SA20 2025 with 11 wickets from eight matches at an economy of 8.68.

MI vs LSG Playing XIs and Impact Players

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Jasprit Bumrah, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs: David Miller, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Corbin Bosch
IPL 2025
Jasprit Bumrah
Karn Sharma
MI vs LSG
Mitchell Santner
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma

Related posts

Why is David Miller not in LSG Playing XI against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025?

Why is David Miller not in LSG Playing XI against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025?

However, he has been included in the options for Impact substitutes.
4:59 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
kkr kolkata knight riders ipl 2025

Anil Kumble Calls For KKR to Play Young Domestic Star And Use Venkatesh Iyer Differently To Turn Around IPL 2025 Fortunes

KKR have won three matches and lost five matches this season
4:12 pm
Samarnath Soory
Ben Stokes last played in the IPL in 2023 for Chennai Super Kings.

Ben Stokes Seen With Mumbai Indians Personnel, Sparks Rumours Among Fans During IPL 2025

He was picked by Mumbai Indians in the SA20 but could not participate due to an injury.
3:59 pm
Sandip Pawar
Will Mayank Yadav Play MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Match Today

Mayank Yadav Returns for LSG against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Match Today

The news was confirmed by LSG skipper Rishabh Pant during coin toss.
3:20 pm
CX Staff Writer
DC vs RCB Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

DC vs RCB Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams won their last match and are likely to continue with the same playing eleven for this game.
2:57 pm
Sagar Paul
Mitchell Marsh has praised Rishabh Pant's captaincy skills in the IPL 2025

‘He’s a Good Leader’: LSG All-rounder Praises Rishabh Pant’s Captaincy in IPL 2025

LSG will play against the Mumbai Indians today.
2:42 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.