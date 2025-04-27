DC vs RCB Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams won their last match and are likely to continue with the same playing eleven for this game.
Match No. 46 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Delhi Capitals won their last match against Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets. They have played eight matches so far, winning six and losing two.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their last match against Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs. They have played nine matches, winning six and losing three.
When these two teams faced each other earlier this season, Delhi Capitals had beaten RCB by 47 runs.
Both teams won their last match and are likely to continue with the same playing eleven for this game.
For Delhi Capitals, Faf du Plessis is still recovering from his injury and is expected to miss this match as well. However, DC have good backups and have been performing well this season, so they are likely to stick with the same playing eleven from their last match.
DC XI: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar
Impact Players: Jake Fraser McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay
Also Read: DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction
Openers: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair
No.3: KL Rahul
Middle-order: Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Donovan Ferreira (likely impact player), Vipraj Nigam
Lower-order: Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar
Also Read: Top Captaincy Picks for DC vs RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are expected to stick with the same playing eleven for this match.
RCB XI: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Impact Players: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh
Also Read: DC vs RCB Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips
Openers: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli
No.3: Devdutt Padikkal
Middle-order: Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd
Lower-order: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.