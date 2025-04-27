DC vs RCB Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams won their last match and are likely to continue with the same playing eleven for this game.

Match No. 46 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Delhi Capitals won their last match against Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets. They have played eight matches so far, winning six and losing two.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their last match against Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs. They have played nine matches, winning six and losing three.

When these two teams faced each other earlier this season, Delhi Capitals had beaten RCB by 47 runs.

DC vs RCB Playing 11 Today

Both teams won their last match and are likely to continue with the same playing eleven for this game.

Delhi Capitals Playing 11

For Delhi Capitals, Faf du Plessis is still recovering from his injury and is expected to miss this match as well. However, DC have good backups and have been performing well this season, so they are likely to stick with the same playing eleven from their last match.

DC XI: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Players: Jake Fraser McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay

Also Read: DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

DC Batting Order:

Openers: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair

No.3: KL Rahul

Middle-order: Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Donovan Ferreira (likely impact player), Vipraj Nigam

Lower-order: Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar

Also Read: Top Captaincy Picks for DC vs RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are expected to stick with the same playing eleven for this match.

RCB XI: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Players: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh

Also Read: DC vs RCB Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

RCB Batting Order:

Openers: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli

No.3: Devdutt Padikkal

Middle-order: Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd

Lower-order: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.