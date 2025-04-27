DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match 46 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Impact Player: Suyash Sharma
DC vs RCB: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions
The decks in Delhi in the first two games have been nice for batting. Expect another flat surface, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. However, there might be some help for spinners in the middle overs.
Impact of conditions on the match:
The spinners have done better in the second innings at this venue this season. So, pick more tweakers from the team that bowls second.
Pacers haven’t had enough assistance in the first two matches here. So, pick only those speedsters who bowl in the death overs.
Batters should enjoy playing more in Delhi. Pick more top-order batters from both teams.
A temperature of around 33°C, with periodic clouds, is forecast.
Kuldeep Yadav has 20 wickets at an average of 27.90 and an 18.60 strike rate in 18 innings in Delhi. He also has a four-wicket haul here.
Kuldeep Yadav has done reasonably well against most RCB batters. Apart from dismissing most here and there, he has also restricted run-scoring against them. So, if batters go after him, he can snare a few wickets.
Kuldeep Yadav has an average of 15.71 against RHBs this season. RCB are an RHB-heavy batting unit, with Devdutt Padikkal being the only LHB.
Kuldeep Yadav will get enough assistance off the deck in Delhi. He has bowled well everywhere this season, and his value will increase in helpful conditions.
Kuldeep Yadav’s last five figures: 0/33, 1/30, 1/33, 2/23, & 2/17.
Phil Salt (RCB):
Phil Salt has 175 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 165.09 in five innings in Delhi. He also has two fifties here.
Phil Salt will open the innings and get nice batting conditions. He has done reasonably well against all DC speedsters and can exploit the powerplay.
Phil Salt has done better away from home this season. Since the deck in Delhi will suit his playing style, he can make another big score.
Phil Salt has been dismissed thrice against left-arm pace in IPL 2025. However, Mitchell Starc has never got him, and Salt has a 231.57 strike rate against him.
Phil Salt’s biggest threat is Axar Patel, who has dismissed him twice in 16 deliveries.
Phil Salt’s previous five scores: 26, 1, 4, 65, & 37.
Krunal Pandya (RCB):
Krunal Pandya has 181 runs at an average of 36.20 and a strike rate of 149.58 in seven innings in Delhi. He also has two wickets here.
Krunal Pandya has mostly bowled in the middle overs. The spinners will have enough assistance with a slightly old ball, and Krunal knows how to utilise the conditions.
Krunal has done better against LHBs than RHBs this season, averaging 14.60 against southpaws. DC might have two LHBs in the batting department, and he can trouble them.
Krunal Pandya has done immensely well away from home this season. His value increases significantly in Delhi.
Krunal Pandya’s last five figures: 2/31, 2/25, 0/10, 1/29, & 0/19.
Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 DC vs RCB Prediction
KL Rahul (DC):
KL Rahul has 108 runs at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 121.34 in six innings in Delhi.
KL Rahul will bat in the middle order and face ample spin overs. He has an average of 67 and a 132.67 strike rate against spinners this season.
KL Rahul has never been dismissed against Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma. However, he hasn’t scored quickly against them either.
KL Rahul has done well against all RCB pacers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, and Romario Shepherd. He should have a good outing on a nice deck.
Axar Patel has 512 runs at an average of 36.57 and a 141.82 strike rate in 24 innings in Delhi. He also has 20 wickets at an average of 29 and a 25.15 strike rate in 25 innings at this venue.
Axar Patel is among the finest spin players in DC’s batting unit. He might promote himself to counter favourable matchups – Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma – increasing his batting value.
Axar Patel’s bowling value will be high in Delhi. RCB have an RHB-heavy batting unit, which should ease his job.
Axar Patel’s last five scores: 34*, 39, 34, 9, & 15. Axar Patel’s previous five figures: 0/29, 0/18, 1/23, 0/19, & 0/52.
Virat Kohli (RCB):
Virat Kohli has 665 runs at an average of 60.45 and a strike rate of 144.88 in 15 innings in Delhi. He also has seven fifties here.
Virat Kohli will open the innings and get nice batting conditions early on. He has a strong game against pacers and can maximise the powerplay.
Virat Kohli has an average of 97 and a strike rate of 140.57 against spinners this season. While he has a low strike rate against Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, he has been dismissed only once over a large sample size.
Virat Kohli’s game has improved massively. So, he can counter DC’s spin trio and weave another big knock.
Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 70, 73*, 1, 62*, & 22.
DC vs RCB Player to Avoid
Yash Dayal (RCB):
Yash Dayal might not be too effective in Delhi. The pacers won’t have enough assistance off the deck, and Dayal hasn’t been bowling at the start of the innings, which is his strength.
Yash Dayal bowled only a solitary over and went wicketless in his only innings in Delhi.
Yash Dayal’s recent form hasn’t been great. While he has taken a few wickets in patches, Dayal hasn’t done too well.