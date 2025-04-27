DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match 46 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 46th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams won their previous games.

DC defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last fixture by eight wickets. They were clinical in all departments and never gave any chance to the opponent.

Meanwhile, RCB defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 11 runs. They batted well to get a good score and somehow stopped RR, for they would have liked to be more clinical with the ball.

DC vs RCB: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Player: T Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

DC vs RCB: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The decks in Delhi in the first two games have been nice for batting. Expect another flat surface, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. However, there might be some help for spinners in the middle overs.

Impact of conditions on the match:

The spinners have done better in the second innings at this venue this season. So, pick more tweakers from the team that bowls second.

Pacers haven’t had enough assistance in the first two matches here. So, pick only those speedsters who bowl in the death overs.

Batters should enjoy playing more in Delhi. Pick more top-order batters from both teams.

A temperature of around 33°C, with periodic clouds, is forecast.

Player Form of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Scores Jake Fraser-McGurk 1 (2) 38 (32) 0 (5) 7 (6) 0 (1) 9 (6) DNP DNP Faf du Plessis 29 (18) 50 (27) DNP 2 (7) DNP DNP DNP DNP Abishek Porel 0 (2) 34* (18) 33 (20) 7 (7) 33 (25) 49 (37) 18 (9) 51 (36) Sameer Rizvi 4 (4) DNP 20 (15) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Axar Patel 22 (11) DNB 21 (14) 15 (11) 9 (6) 34 (14) 39 (32) 34* (20) Tristan Stubbs 34 (22) 21* (14) 24* (12) 38* (23) 1 (4) 34* (18) 31 (21) DNB Ashutosh Sharma 66* (31) DNP 1 (1) DNB 17 (14) 15* (11) 37 (19) DNB Vipraj Nigam 39 (15) DNB 1* (2) DNB 14 (8) DNB 0 (1) DNB Mitchell Starc 2 (5) DNB DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB 2* (2) DNB Kuldeep Yadav 5 (5) DNB DNB DNB 1 (1) DNB 4* (1) DNB Mohit Sharma 1* (2) DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) DNB DNB DNP Mukesh Kumar DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB KL Rahul DNP 15 (5) 77 (51) 93* (53) 15 (13) 38 (32) 28 (14) 57* (42) Karun Nair DNP DNP DNP DNP 89 (40) 0 (3) 31 (18) 34* (20) Donovan Ferreira DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 1 (3) DNP Final Figures Mitchell Starc 4-0-42-3 3.4-0-35-5 4-0-27-1 3-0-35-0 3-0-43-0 4-0-36-1 3.2-0-49-0 4-0-25-1 Axar Patel 3-0-18-0 4-0-43-0 1-0-5-0 4-0-52-0 2-0-19-0 3-0-23-1 2-0-18-0 4-0-29-0 Vipraj Nigam 2-0-35-1 2-0-21-0 4-0-27-2 4-0-18-2 4-0-41-2 1-0-13-0 4-0-34-0 1-0-14-0 Mukesh Kumar 2-0-22-1 2-0-17-0 4-0-36-1 3-1-26-1 4-0-38-1 3-0-31-0 4-0-40-1 4-0-33-4 Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-20-2 4-0-22-3 4-0-30-1 4-0-17-2 4-0-23-2 4-0-33-1 4-0-30-1 4-0-33-0 Mohit Sharma 4-0-42-0 3-0-25-1 3-0-27-0 2-0-10-1 3-0-40-0 4-0-38-0 2-0-28-0 DNP Tristan Stubbs 1-0-28-0 DNB DNB DNB DNB 1-0-12-0 DNB DNP Dushmantha Chameera DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-25-1

Player Form of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025

Scores Virat Kohli 59* (36) 31 (30) 7 (6) 67 (42) 22 (14) 62* (45) 1 (3) 73* (54) 70 (42) Rajat Patidar 34 (16) 51 (32) 12 (12) 64 (32) 25 (23) DNB 23 (18) 12 (13) 1 (3) Phil Salt (wk) 56 (31) 32 (16) 14 (13) 4 (2) 37 (17) 65 (33) 4 (4) 1 (3) 26 (23) Jitesh Sharma (wk) DNB 12 (6) 33 (21) 40* (19) 3 (11) DNB 2 (7) 11* (8) 20* (10) Tim David DNB 22* (8) 32 (18) 1* (1) 37* (20) DNB 50* (26) DNB 23 (15) Devdutt Padikkal 10 (10) 27 (14) 4 (3) 37 (22) 1 (8) 40* (28) DNP 61 (35) 50 (27) Swastik Chhikara DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Liam Livingstone DNB 10 (9) 54 (40) 0 (2) 4 (6) DNB 4 (6) DNP DNP Krunal Pandya DNB 0 (3) 5 (5) DNB 18 (18) DNB 1 (2) DNB DNB Swapnil Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Romario Shepherd DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB DNB Manoj Bhandage DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 1 (4) DNP DNP Jacob Bethell DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Bhuvneshwar Kumar DNP 0* (2) 1 (2) DNB 1* (4) DNB 8 (13) DNB DNB Josh Hazlewood DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 0* (1) DNB DNB Yash Dayal DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) DNB DNB Final Figures Suyash Sharma 4-0-47-1 4-0-32-0 DNP 4-0-32-0 4-0-25-1 4-0-39-0 3-0-25-0 4-0-26-2 4-0-31-0 Yash Dayal 3-0-25-1 3-0-18-2 3-0-20-0 4-0-46-2 3.5-0-45-1 4-0-36-1 2.1-0-18-0 2-0-22-0 3-0-33-1 Josh Hazlewood 4-0-22-2 4-0-21-3 3.5-0-43-1 4-0-37-2 3-0-40-0 3-0-26-1 3-0-14-3 4-0-39-0 4-0-33-4 Rasikh Salam 3-0-35-1 DNP 3-0-35-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Krunal Pandya 4-0-29-3 2-0-26-0 3-0-34-0 4-0-45-4 2-0-19-0 4-0-29-1 1-0-10-0 4-0-25-2 4-0-31-2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar DNP 3-0-20-1 4-0-23-1 4-0-48-1 4-0-26-2 4-0-32-1 3-0-26-2 4-0-26-0 4-0-50-1 Nuwan Thushara DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Lungi Ngidi DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Abhinandan Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Mohit Rathee DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Romario Shepherd DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-18-1 1-0-15-0 Liam Livingstone 2-0-14-0 4-0-28-2 1-0-12-0 DNB 1-0-14-0 1-0-8-0 DNB DNP DNP

Top Player Picks for DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Abishek Porel (DC):

Abhishek Porel has 304 runs at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 156.70 in eight innings in Delhi. He also has two fifties here.

Abishek Porel will open the innings and get the nicest batting conditions. The new ball hasn’t swung much here, and he can exploit the powerplay.

Abishek Porel has an average of 44.33 and a 149.43 strike rate against pacers this season. Since pacers have mostly operated in the first six overs for RCB, Porel should be off to a flyer.

However, Abishek Porel might be in trouble against two spinners – Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma. He has been dismissed four times in five innings this year.

Abishek Porel’s last five scores: 51, 18, 49, 33, & 7.

Karun Nair (DC):

Karun Nair is an in-form batter who will enjoy playing in Delhi. He has been aggressive and can enjoy nice batting conditions.

Karun Nair has 596 runs at an average of 33.11 and a strike rate of 143.26 in 20 innings in Delhi. He also has five fifties here.

Karun Nair has an average of 102 and a 204 strike rate against pacers in IPL 2025. Since pacers won’t have enough assistance here, Nair should handle the pace attack well.

Even against spinners, Nair has a good technique. He has been dismissed twice against slow bowlers, but can handle Krunal and Suyash well.

Karun Nair’s previous five scores: 15, 31, 0, 89, & 26.

Kuldeep Yadav (DC):

Kuldeep Yadav has 20 wickets at an average of 27.90 and an 18.60 strike rate in 18 innings in Delhi. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Kuldeep Yadav has done reasonably well against most RCB batters. Apart from dismissing most here and there, he has also restricted run-scoring against them. So, if batters go after him, he can snare a few wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav has an average of 15.71 against RHBs this season. RCB are an RHB-heavy batting unit, with Devdutt Padikkal being the only LHB.

Kuldeep Yadav will get enough assistance off the deck in Delhi. He has bowled well everywhere this season, and his value will increase in helpful conditions.

Kuldeep Yadav’s last five figures: 0/33, 1/30, 1/33, 2/23, & 2/17.

Phil Salt (RCB):

Phil Salt has 175 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 165.09 in five innings in Delhi. He also has two fifties here.

Phil Salt will open the innings and get nice batting conditions. He has done reasonably well against all DC speedsters and can exploit the powerplay.

Phil Salt has done better away from home this season. Since the deck in Delhi will suit his playing style, he can make another big score.

Phil Salt has been dismissed thrice against left-arm pace in IPL 2025. However, Mitchell Starc has never got him, and Salt has a 231.57 strike rate against him.

Phil Salt’s biggest threat is Axar Patel, who has dismissed him twice in 16 deliveries.

Phil Salt’s previous five scores: 26, 1, 4, 65, & 37.

Krunal Pandya (RCB):

Krunal Pandya has 181 runs at an average of 36.20 and a strike rate of 149.58 in seven innings in Delhi. He also has two wickets here.

Krunal Pandya has mostly bowled in the middle overs. The spinners will have enough assistance with a slightly old ball, and Krunal knows how to utilise the conditions.

Krunal has done better against LHBs than RHBs this season, averaging 14.60 against southpaws. DC might have two LHBs in the batting department, and he can trouble them.

Krunal Pandya has done immensely well away from home this season. His value increases significantly in Delhi.

Krunal Pandya’s last five figures: 2/31, 2/25, 0/10, 1/29, & 0/19.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 DC vs RCB Prediction

KL Rahul (DC):

KL Rahul has 108 runs at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 121.34 in six innings in Delhi.

KL Rahul will bat in the middle order and face ample spin overs. He has an average of 67 and a 132.67 strike rate against spinners this season.

KL Rahul has never been dismissed against Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma. However, he hasn’t scored quickly against them either.

KL Rahul has done well against all RCB pacers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, and Romario Shepherd. He should have a good outing on a nice deck.

KL Rahul’s previous five scores: 57*, 28, 38, 15, & 93*.

Axar Patel (DC):

Axar Patel has 512 runs at an average of 36.57 and a 141.82 strike rate in 24 innings in Delhi. He also has 20 wickets at an average of 29 and a 25.15 strike rate in 25 innings at this venue.

Axar Patel is among the finest spin players in DC’s batting unit. He might promote himself to counter favourable matchups – Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma – increasing his batting value.

Axar Patel’s bowling value will be high in Delhi. RCB have an RHB-heavy batting unit, which should ease his job.

Axar Patel’s last five scores: 34*, 39, 34, 9, & 15. Axar Patel’s previous five figures: 0/29, 0/18, 1/23, 0/19, & 0/52.

Virat Kohli (RCB):

Virat Kohli has 665 runs at an average of 60.45 and a strike rate of 144.88 in 15 innings in Delhi. He also has seven fifties here.

Virat Kohli will open the innings and get nice batting conditions early on. He has a strong game against pacers and can maximise the powerplay.

Virat Kohli has an average of 97 and a strike rate of 140.57 against spinners this season. While he has a low strike rate against Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, he has been dismissed only once over a large sample size.

Virat Kohli’s game has improved massively. So, he can counter DC’s spin trio and weave another big knock.

Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 70, 73*, 1, 62*, & 22.

DC vs RCB Player to Avoid

Yash Dayal (RCB):

Yash Dayal might not be too effective in Delhi. The pacers won’t have enough assistance off the deck, and Dayal hasn’t been bowling at the start of the innings, which is his strength.

Yash Dayal bowled only a solitary over and went wicketless in his only innings in Delhi.

Yash Dayal’s recent form hasn’t been great. While he has taken a few wickets in patches, Dayal hasn’t done too well.

Yash Dayal’s previous five figures: 1/33, 0/22, 0/18, 1/36, & 1/45.

Grand League Team for DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Delhi Capitals have a strong squad and will have a home advantage. While both teams have a quality spin attack, DC are slightly ahead in quality, giving them the upper hand. Expect DC to win.

