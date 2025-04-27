Top Captaincy Picks for DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 46 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 match 46 between DC and RCB.

Match no. 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will have Delhi Capitals (DC) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The match will be hosted at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Delhi Capitals have 12 points from eight games in the tournament, winning six and losing two games. They defeated Lucknow Super Giants in the previous game by seven wickets. Mukesh Kumar took 4 for 33 before Abishek Porel (51 off 36) and KL Rahul (57* in 42) chased down 159 with ease.

RCB have the same number of points but have played one game more. They’re coming off an 11-run victory over Rajasthan Royals. Virat Kohli (70 off 42) and Devdutt Padikkal (50 off 27). Josh Hazlewood then bagged 4 for 33 as they defended 18 off the last two overs.

DC vs RCB IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been a run-machine in the league over the years, and this season is no different. He has piled on 392 runs in the ongoing tournament at an average of 65 while striking at 144. Kohli has registered five half centuries in the season from nine innings.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul has shown remarkable improvement in his T20 intent this season. He has amassed 323 runs from seven innings at an average of 64. Rahul is striking at 154 this tournament, and has hit three fifties, including an unbeaten 93 off 53 against RCB in Bengaluru.

Axar Patel

Axar Patel has predominantly batted at number 4-5 this season, increasing his fantasy value. He has scored 174 runs at an average of 29 and strike rate of 161. Axar has taken only one wicket with the ball but can be effective against an RHB-heavy side.

DC vs RCB IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Karun Nair

Karun Nair’s ownership is 38% for this game. He has had a couple of low scores but had smashed 89 off 40 against Mumbai Indians earlier this season. He is likely to open the innings, and should do well on a good batting pitch.

Jitesh Sharma

With around 16% ownership for this game, Jitesh Sharma can be a good differential pick. He has scored 121 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 147.

ALSO READ:

DC vs RCB IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Romario Shepherd

Romario Shepherd bats too low in the batting order and usually doesn’t get enough deliveries to bat. His bowling also doesn’t add much value on flat pitches.

Ashutosh Sharma

Ashutosh Sharma has played a couple of impactful knocks in the tournament. But his low batting position means he doesn’t get regular time in the middle.

DC vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction.



For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.