Suryakumar Yadav Achieves Major Milestone, Becomes Fastest Player To Complete Feat Against LSG in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 27, 2025

Suryakumar Yadav Achieves Major Milestone, Becomes Fastest Indian To Complete Feat Against LSG in IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Suryakumar Yadav Achieves Major Milestone, Becomes Fastest Player To Complete Feat Against LSG in IPL 2025

Mumbai indians (MI) star Suryakumar Yadav achieved a major milestone today in the match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The veteran MI batter became the fastest Indian to reach the 4000 run-mark in the history of the IPL. SKY reached the feat in 2809 balls, overtaking former India and CSK hero Suresh Raina, who completed the landmark in 2881 balls. The top spot is, however, taken by AB de Villiers, who took just 2658 balls.

In the match, Suryakumar Yadav hit a stellar fifty, managing 54 off 28 balls before falling prey to Avesh Khan in the 18th over.

ALSO READ:

Suryakumar Yadav, Ryan Rickelton fifties propel MI to 200-plus total

Speaking about the MI vs LSG game, SKY and Ryan Rickelton fifties helped the home team post a towering score of 215 for 7 in 20 overs.

MI got off to a stellar start, after a quickfire fifty from Rickelton (58 off 32). It was then Suryakumar Yadav, who kept the momentum going. Naman Dhir and Corbin Bosch then added the finishing touches with quickfire cameos of 25 (11) and 20 (10) respectively.

For LSG, Mayan Yadav, who returned from an injury layoff and played his first match of the season, picked up two scalps. He got the important wicket of Hitman Rohit Sharma and then removed MI skipper Hardik Pandya in the back end of the innings. Apart from Yadav, Avesh Khan also got two wickets while Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi and Ravi Bishnoi got one apiece.

IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
Suryakumar Yadav

