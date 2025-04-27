Why Digvesh Rathi Won’t Be Fined For Iconic ‘Notebook Celebration’ After Ryan Rickelton Dismissal During MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Match?

Digvesh Rathi brought out his popular ‘notebook celebration’ once again after dismissing Ryan Rickelton during the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 clash — but this time, he won’t face any fine for it, thanks to a new BCCI directive.

In the 46th match of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium, Lucknow Super Giants’ young spinner Digvesh Rathi dismissed Mumbai Indians opener Ryan Rickelton and immediately brought back his famous notebook celebration — pretending to jot down a wicket in an imaginary notebook. It was a moment that energized the crowd and added an extra layer of entertainment to the game.

Why Digvesh Rathi won’t be fined for notebook celebration after Ryan Rickelton dismissal?

Earlier in the season, however, similar celebrations by Rathi had landed him in trouble. The spinner was fined twice by IPL authorities for what officials considered “excessive celebrations” under the Code of Conduct. The penalties sparked a major backlash on social media, with many fans and experts arguing that young players like Rathi should be encouraged for bringing energy and fun to the tournament, not punished.

The controversy grew so large that the BCCI had to step in. According to a Cricbuzz report, the BCCI instructed IPL umpires during their weekly meeting in April 2025 to be more lenient with player celebrations. The report stated, “The umpires have also been asked to go a bit more lenient on player celebration following the flak they received for penalizing Lucknow Super Giants’ Digvesh Rathi twice this season for his ‘notebook’ celebration.”

BCCI’s New Order Changes Everything

Thanks to the BCCI’s new guidelines, Rathi’s notebook celebration against Mumbai Indians did not attract any sanction. The governing body’s decision gives players more freedom to express themselves on the field, provided celebrations remain non-abusive and in the spirit of the game.

This change is not just a win for Rathi but for all players in the IPL, as they can now celebrate their moments of brilliance without constantly worrying about fines or penalties.

Digvesh Rathi, who picked up his 10th wicket of the season during the MI clash, will next be seen in action on April 19 when LSG face Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

For now, the young spinner can enjoy his on-field shenanigans without fear.

