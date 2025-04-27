News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Digvesh Rathi Ryan Rickelton MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Notebook celebration
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 27, 2025

Why Digvesh Rathi Won’t Be Fined For Iconic ‘Notebook Celebration’ After Ryan Rickelton Dismissal During MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Match?

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Digvesh Rathi Ryan Rickelton MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Notebook celebration

Digvesh Rathi brought out his popular ‘notebook celebration’ once again after dismissing Ryan Rickelton during the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 clash — but this time, he won’t face any fine for it, thanks to a new BCCI directive.

In the 46th match of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium, Lucknow Super Giants’ young spinner Digvesh Rathi dismissed Mumbai Indians opener Ryan Rickelton and immediately brought back his famous notebook celebration — pretending to jot down a wicket in an imaginary notebook. It was a moment that energized the crowd and added an extra layer of entertainment to the game.

Why Digvesh Rathi won’t be fined for notebook celebration after Ryan Rickelton dismissal?

Earlier in the season, however, similar celebrations by Rathi had landed him in trouble. The spinner was fined twice by IPL authorities for what officials considered “excessive celebrations” under the Code of Conduct. The penalties sparked a major backlash on social media, with many fans and experts arguing that young players like Rathi should be encouraged for bringing energy and fun to the tournament, not punished.

The controversy grew so large that the BCCI had to step in. According to a Cricbuzz report, the BCCI instructed IPL umpires during their weekly meeting in April 2025 to be more lenient with player celebrations. The report stated, “The umpires have also been asked to go a bit more lenient on player celebration following the flak they received for penalizing Lucknow Super Giants’ Digvesh Rathi twice this season for his ‘notebook’ celebration.”

Watch Digvesh Rathi notebook celebration

BCCI’s New Order Changes Everything

Thanks to the BCCI’s new guidelines, Rathi’s notebook celebration against Mumbai Indians did not attract any sanction. The governing body’s decision gives players more freedom to express themselves on the field, provided celebrations remain non-abusive and in the spirit of the game.

ALSO READ:

This change is not just a win for Rathi but for all players in the IPL, as they can now celebrate their moments of brilliance without constantly worrying about fines or penalties.

Digvesh Rathi, who picked up his 10th wicket of the season during the MI clash, will next be seen in action on April 19 when LSG face Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

For now, the young spinner can enjoy his on-field shenanigans without fear.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Digvesh Rathi
IPL 2025
Lucknow Super Giants
MI vs LSG

Related posts

Faf du Plessis returns DC vs RCB IPL 2025

Faf du Plessis in Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Likely DC Batting Order vs RCB in IPL 2025

7:29 pm
Disha Asrani
can mi finish top two ipl 2025 playoffs race mumbai indians top 2 chances qualify scenarios

MI Top Two Chances: Can Mumbai Indians Qualify as Top 2 in IPL 2025 Points Table Playoffs Race?

7:27 pm
CX Staff Writer
Can Mumbai Indians (MI) Qualify as Top 2 in IPL 2025 Points Table Playoffs After LSG Win

MI Top Two Chances, Updated Points Table Position: Can Mumbai Indians (MI) Qualify as Top 2 After LSG Win?

7:30 pm
CX Staff Writer
Why is Phil Salt Not in RCB Playing XI for DC Match? Replacement Named

Why is Phil Salt Not in RCB Playing XI for DC Match? Replacement Named

RCB skipper Patidar revealed the reason behind the decision during the coin toss.
7:25 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Mitchell Marsh huge six at Wankhede off Deepak Chahar MI vs LSG IPL 2025

Mitchell Marsh Hits Roof of Wankhede With HUGE SIX off Deepak Chahar in IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

7:04 pm
Disha Asrani
‘Return the 27 Crores’: LSG Fans Furious After Rishabh Pant Fumbles Again, Departs for 4(2) Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

‘Return the 27 Crores’: LSG Fans Furious After Rishabh Pant Fumbles Again, Departs for 4(2) Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

This was his sixth single-digit score of the season
6:55 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.