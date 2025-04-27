Mitchell Marsh Hits Roof of Wankhede With HUGE SIX off Deepak Chahar in IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

During the ongoing clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Mitchell Marsh smacked a humongous six off Mumbai Indians’ (MI) Deepak Chahar in the second innings.

Bowling the first ball of the second over, Chahar started with a leg-stump half-volley. Marsh whipped it cleanly with immaculate timing. The ball soared high over square leg, disappearing into orbit!

Earlier, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to field first. MI set up a formidable 215/7 in their 20 overs. Ryan Rickelton (58) and Suryakumar Yadav (54) stole the show with half-centuries followed by invaluable cameos from Naman Dhir and Corbin Bosch.

At the time of filing this report, LSG are 60/1 after six overs. Marsh (21 off 12) is accompanied by Nicholas Pooran (27 off 14) on the crease. Jasprit Bumrah scalped the wicket of Aiden Markram (9 off 11) in the third over of the innings.

Mitchell Marsh in IPL 2025

The Aussie star has made 377 runs from nine games this season. His average of 47.12 at a season strike rate of 159.74 has helped LSG at the top of the order. Marsh is the second-leading scorer for LSG after Pooran. So far, he has already made four half-centuries. His top score of 81 came against the Kolkata Knight Riders in an away game.

The all-rounder has been playing solely as a batter in this IPL edition due to a past injury. However, he may offer his services with the ball later in the tournament as per LSG’s requirements.

