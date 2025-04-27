Suyash Sharma Credits RCB Teammate for Impressive IPL 2025 Season

Suyash Sharma might not have taken too many wickets, but he has done a reasonable job.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made an interesting decision to buy Suyash Sharma as their lead wrist spinner in the IPL 2025 auction. Before IPL 2025, he had played only 13 games and didn’t have a great record, snaring ten wickets at 37.20 runs apiece.

Usually, IPL teams spend a good sum and opt for an experienced player in this department, on whom the spin attack rests. However, the move has worked reasonably well for RCB this season, for Suyash has exceeded expectations and shown encouraging skill sets.

In a video posted by RCB’s YouTube account, Suyash exclaimed that Krunal Pandya has imparted his knowledge, which has helped him excel in the game. He explained how Krunal eases pressure on him by taking wickets from the other end, providing him a cushion.

“Krunal bhaiya teaches me a lot even before the match. He has given me the confidence to bowl with my normal plan. He gives me a lot of cushion as well. During the last game, when I went for runs in my first over, he gave me a cushion by taking those wickets to come and bowl freely. I am enjoying bowling with Krunal bhaiya.”

How has Suyash Sharma helped RCB form a formidable spin unit?

Suyash Sharma might not have taken too many wickets, but he has done a reasonable job with the ball in IPL 2025. He has four wickets at an average of 64.25 and a 46.50 strike rate, but conceded only 8.29 runs per over in eight innings.

His economy rate has been eight or below in five games, with 39.8% dot balls overall this season. This economy is really encouraging because he lacks control, and teams go harder after him since Krunal gives absolutely nothing from his end.

Krunal is a perfect partner for Suyash, as he takes the wickets and allows Suyash to focus more on defensive bowling rather than searching for breakthroughs from his end. If Suyash were partnered with any defensive finger spinner, his performances wouldn’t have been as good as they have been.

The duo has stifled opponents with accuracy, especially at home, which is not usual. Spinners always go for plenty at this venue – an area of concern for RCB at home before this season – but these two have built a formidable spin attack that has been ruthless at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2025.

