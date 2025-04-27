DC vs RCB Head to Head: Player Matchups, Statistical Overview for IPL 2025 Match Today

The DC vs RCB head to head rivalry has seen some intense battles over the years, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru holding a slight edge over Delhi Capitals. As they meet again in IPL 2025, we take a closer look at the key player matchups, statistical records, and recent trends ahead of today’s much-anticipated clash.
In the 31 matches played between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru so far, it’s RCB who hold the advantage. Out of the total DC vs RCB head to head meetings, RCB have won 19 matches, while DC have come out on top 12 times.
Even in recent times, the trend has favored the Bengaluru-based side. In the last 7 encounters, the DC vs RCB head to head record reads 5-2 in favor of RCB, although Delhi Capitals won the most recent match earlier this season at Bengaluru.
Here’s a quick statistical overview from their clashes:
|Stats
|DC vs RCB
|RCB vs DC
|Wins Batting 1st
|5
|10
|Wins Chasing
|7
|9
|Highest Total
|196
|215
|Lowest Total
|95
|137
|Highest Successful Chase
|192
|187
|Lowest Total Defended
|183
|157
When it comes to DC vs RCB head to head matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Royal Challengers Bengaluru once again have the upper hand. In 10 matches at the venue, RCB have won 6 while DC have won 4.
Here’s a detailed breakdown:
|Stats
|DC vs RCB in New Delhi
|RCB vs DC in New Delhi
|Matches
|10
|10
|Wins
|4
|6
|Defeats
|6
|4
|Wins Batting 1st
|1
|3
|Wins Chasing
|3
|3
|Highest Total
|194/9 in 2012
|215/1 in 2012
|Lowest Total
|95 all out in 2015
|147/9 in 2010
|Highest Successful Chase
|187/3 in 2023
|187/5 in 2018
|Lowest Total Defended
|184/5 in 2015
|161/6 in 2017
The high-scoring matches in New Delhi suggest today’s DC vs RCB head to head clash could once again be a run-fest.
Here’s a look at how the last five DC vs RCB head to head matches have played out:
Delhi Capitals will take heart from the fact that they won the most recent clash, but Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s overall dominance in this fixture makes for an intriguing battle.
Here are the top players to watch out for in today’s DC vs RCB head to head clash:
Looking to watch the game from the stands? Here’s how to get tickets for DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match.
Tickets can be purchased online through platforms like the District App, Paytm Insider, the official IPL website (iplt20.com), and the official websites of the two teams.
To book online, visit the platform, select the match and stadium, choose your preferred seat, complete the payment, and receive confirmation via email or SMS. Offline purchases can be made at stadium box offices and authorized retail outlets by presenting a valid ID and making payment through cash, card, or digital methods.
Ticket prices vary depending on the stand, starting from ₹1000 for East Stand Second Floor seats and going up to ₹18000 for Premium Gallery Bay Area seats. Popular seating options include ₹2000 for North East and North West stands, ₹4000 for premium ground floor sections, ₹5000 for Hill B South West, and ₹15000 for corporate boxes.
Given the DC vs RCB head to head rivalry and the high stakes of this match, tickets are expected to sell quickly, so fans are advised to book early to secure the best seats.
