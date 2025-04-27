DC vs RCB Head to Head: Player Matchups, Statistical Overview for IPL 2025 Match Today

The DC vs RCB head to head rivalry has seen some intense battles over the years, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru holding a slight edge over Delhi Capitals. As they meet again in IPL 2025, we take a closer look at the key player matchups, statistical records, and recent trends ahead of today’s much-anticipated clash.

DC vs RCB Head to Head Record in IPL

In the 31 matches played between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru so far, it’s RCB who hold the advantage. Out of the total DC vs RCB head to head meetings, RCB have won 19 matches, while DC have come out on top 12 times.

Even in recent times, the trend has favored the Bengaluru-based side. In the last 7 encounters, the DC vs RCB head to head record reads 5-2 in favor of RCB, although Delhi Capitals won the most recent match earlier this season at Bengaluru.

Here’s a quick statistical overview from their clashes:

Stats DC vs RCB RCB vs DC Wins Batting 1st 5 10 Wins Chasing 7 9 Highest Total 196 215 Lowest Total 95 137 Highest Successful Chase 192 187 Lowest Total Defended 183 157

DC vs RCB IPL Record in Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

When it comes to DC vs RCB head to head matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Royal Challengers Bengaluru once again have the upper hand. In 10 matches at the venue, RCB have won 6 while DC have won 4.

Here’s a detailed breakdown:

Stats DC vs RCB in New Delhi RCB vs DC in New Delhi Matches 10 10 Wins 4 6 Defeats 6 4 Wins Batting 1st 1 3 Wins Chasing 3 3 Highest Total 194/9 in 2012 215/1 in 2012 Lowest Total 95 all out in 2015 147/9 in 2010 Highest Successful Chase 187/3 in 2023 187/5 in 2018 Lowest Total Defended 184/5 in 2015 161/6 in 2017

The high-scoring matches in New Delhi suggest today’s DC vs RCB head to head clash could once again be a run-fest.

DC vs RCB Head to Head Last 5 Games

Here’s a look at how the last five DC vs RCB head to head matches have played out:

10-Apr-2025 : DC won by 6 wickets (with 13 balls remaining)

: DC won by 6 wickets (with 13 balls remaining) 12-May-2024 : RCB won by 47 runs

: RCB won by 47 runs 06-May-2023 : DC won by 7 wickets (with 20 balls remaining)

: DC won by 7 wickets (with 20 balls remaining) 15-Apr-2023 : RCB won by 23 runs

: RCB won by 23 runs 16-Apr-2022: RCB won by 16 runs

Delhi Capitals will take heart from the fact that they won the most recent clash, but Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s overall dominance in this fixture makes for an intriguing battle.

DC vs RCB Fantasy Prediction

DC vs RCB Top Players and Best Picks

Here are the top players to watch out for in today’s DC vs RCB head to head clash:

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Abishek Porel Has scored 304 runs at a strike rate of 156.70 in Delhi, including two fifties. Porel will open the batting and has been excellent against pacers this season.

Karun Nair Has 596 runs in Delhi at an average of 33.11 and a strike rate of 143.26. He has dominated pacers this season with a strike rate over 200.

Kuldeep Yadav Has 20 wickets from 18 innings at Arun Jaitley Stadium. He is very effective against right-handers, which suits him against RCB’s batting lineup.

KL Rahul Strong record against spin this season with an average of 67. He also has good numbers against RCB’s pace attack.

Axar Patel Scored 512 runs and taken 20 wickets at Arun Jaitley Stadium in IPL. His all-round ability will be crucial against RCB’s mostly right-handed batting.



Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Phil Salt Has 175 runs in Delhi at a strike rate of 165.09. He will open the innings and has a good record against DC’s pacers.

Krunal Pandya Has 181 runs and two wickets in Delhi conditions. His bowling will be important in the middle overs where spin will get assistance.

Virat Kohli Has scored 665 runs at an average of 60.45 in Delhi, including seven fifties. He is in great form and knows how to build an innings on this pitch.



Best Captain and Vice-Captain Choices

Captain options: Virat Kohli, Axar Patel

Virat Kohli, Axar Patel Vice-captain options: KL Rahul, Abishek Porel

How To Get DC vs RCB IPL 2025 Tickets For Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi?

Tickets can be purchased online through platforms like the District App, Paytm Insider, the official IPL website (iplt20.com), and the official websites of the two teams.

To book online, visit the platform, select the match and stadium, choose your preferred seat, complete the payment, and receive confirmation via email or SMS. Offline purchases can be made at stadium box offices and authorized retail outlets by presenting a valid ID and making payment through cash, card, or digital methods.

Ticket prices vary depending on the stand, starting from ₹1000 for East Stand Second Floor seats and going up to ₹18000 for Premium Gallery Bay Area seats. Popular seating options include ₹2000 for North East and North West stands, ₹4000 for premium ground floor sections, ₹5000 for Hill B South West, and ₹15000 for corporate boxes.

Given the DC vs RCB head to head rivalry and the high stakes of this match, tickets are expected to sell quickly, so fans are advised to book early to secure the best seats.

