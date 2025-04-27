News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
[WATCH] Hilarious Scenes! Ravi Bishnoi Celebrates After Dispatching Jasprit Bumrah for a Maximum During MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 27, 2025

[WATCH] Hilarious Scenes! Ravi Bishnoi Celebrates After Dispatching Jasprit Bumrah for a Maximum During MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The incident happened on the final ball of the 18th over.

[WATCH] Hilarious Scenes! Ravi Bishnoi Celebrates After Dispatching Jasprit Bumrah for a Maximum During MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner and lower-order batter Ravi Bishnoi had hilarious reactions after he hit Mumbai Indians (MI) star pacer Jasprit Bumrah for a six during the MI vs LSG match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the final ball of the 18th over. Bumrah bowled a length delivery on the off stump as Bishnoi got in position and thumped it over long-on.

Soon after hitting the shot, Bishnoi could be seen doing a fist pump, and another as the camera panned, the LSG dugout

Watch the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ:

Jasprit Bumrah takes four-wicket haul to help MI seal comfortable win

The talismanic pacer delivered the good with a stellar four-wicket haul as MI sealed a comprehensive win over LSG by 54 runs. Bumrah got the key wickets of Aiden Markram, David Miller, Abdul Samad and Avesh Khan as LSG were bundled out for 161.

Apart from Bumrah, Trent Boult got three wickets while Will Jacks picked up two scalps and Corbin Bosch got one.

Earlier, MI posted a towering total of 215 for 7 in 20 overs, courtesy of quickfire fifties from Ryan Rickelton (58 off 32 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (54 off 28 balls).

With the win tonight, MI have now climbed to the second spot in the points table with six wins from 10 games and 12 points. The Hardik Pandya-led side now have a solid shot of finishing in the top two and getting two attempts for the final berth. LSG, on the other hand, remained at the sixth place for the time being, with 10 points from as many games.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Jasprit Bumrah
MI vs LSG
Ravi Bishnoi

Related posts

Faf du Plessis returns DC vs RCB IPL 2025

Faf du Plessis in Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Likely DC Batting Order vs RCB in IPL 2025

7:29 pm
Disha Asrani
can mi finish top two ipl 2025 playoffs race mumbai indians top 2 chances qualify scenarios

MI Top Two Chances: Can Mumbai Indians Qualify as Top 2 in IPL 2025 Points Table Playoffs Race?

7:27 pm
CX Staff Writer
Can Mumbai Indians (MI) Qualify as Top 2 in IPL 2025 Points Table Playoffs After LSG Win

MI Top Two Chances, Updated Points Table Position: Can Mumbai Indians (MI) Qualify as Top 2 After LSG Win?

7:30 pm
CX Staff Writer
Why is Phil Salt Not in RCB Playing XI for DC Match? Replacement Named

Why is Phil Salt Not in RCB Playing XI for DC Match? Replacement Named

RCB skipper Patidar revealed the reason behind the decision during the coin toss.
7:25 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Mitchell Marsh huge six at Wankhede off Deepak Chahar MI vs LSG IPL 2025

Mitchell Marsh Hits Roof of Wankhede With HUGE SIX off Deepak Chahar in IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

7:04 pm
Disha Asrani
‘Return the 27 Crores’: LSG Fans Furious After Rishabh Pant Fumbles Again, Departs for 4(2) Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

‘Return the 27 Crores’: LSG Fans Furious After Rishabh Pant Fumbles Again, Departs for 4(2) Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

This was his sixth single-digit score of the season
6:55 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.