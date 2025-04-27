[WATCH] Hilarious Scenes! Ravi Bishnoi Celebrates After Dispatching Jasprit Bumrah for a Maximum During MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash

The incident happened on the final ball of the 18th over.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner and lower-order batter Ravi Bishnoi had hilarious reactions after he hit Mumbai Indians (MI) star pacer Jasprit Bumrah for a six during the MI vs LSG match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the final ball of the 18th over. Bumrah bowled a length delivery on the off stump as Bishnoi got in position and thumped it over long-on.

Soon after hitting the shot, Bishnoi could be seen doing a fist pump, and another as the camera panned, the LSG dugout

Watch the video of the incident below.

Bishnoi reaction after hitting a six against Bumrah 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9A1Vav4EwT — ` (@FourOverthrows) April 27, 2025

Jasprit Bumrah takes four-wicket haul to help MI seal comfortable win

The talismanic pacer delivered the good with a stellar four-wicket haul as MI sealed a comprehensive win over LSG by 54 runs. Bumrah got the key wickets of Aiden Markram, David Miller, Abdul Samad and Avesh Khan as LSG were bundled out for 161.

Apart from Bumrah, Trent Boult got three wickets while Will Jacks picked up two scalps and Corbin Bosch got one.

Earlier, MI posted a towering total of 215 for 7 in 20 overs, courtesy of quickfire fifties from Ryan Rickelton (58 off 32 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (54 off 28 balls).

With the win tonight, MI have now climbed to the second spot in the points table with six wins from 10 games and 12 points. The Hardik Pandya-led side now have a solid shot of finishing in the top two and getting two attempts for the final berth. LSG, on the other hand, remained at the sixth place for the time being, with 10 points from as many games.

