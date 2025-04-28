News
prasidh krishna gt gujarat titans ipl 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 28, 2025

‘One Thing I Learned Is…’: Prasidh Krishna Reveals Talks With Former Indian Pacer That Helped Him In IPL 2025 For Gujarat Titans

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Prasidh Krishna has picked up 16 wickets from eight matches

prasidh krishna gt gujarat titans ipl 2025

Gujarat Titans are definitely among the top contenders to finish the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) league stage in the top position.

They have lost only twice from eight matches this season and have all the chance to push Royal Challengers Bengaluru to second after two more games.

All their departments have clicked into gear after an opening-game defeat to Punjab Kings. Their top-order of B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler have been firing on all cylinders while Sherfane Rutherford has provided the spine in the middle and lower-middle order while finishing games.

Gujarat Titans Bowlers’ Superb Form

Even though they don’t have the services of South African ace Kagiso Rabada and star leg-spinner Rashid Khan has looked rusty, pacers Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj and left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore have led the charge with a combined total of 30 wickets.

ALSO READ:

Speaking ahead of GT’s Monday clash against Rajasthan Royals, Prasidh said that his conversations with head coach Ashish Nehra has helped his form in IPL 2025.

“I was very clear about what I wanted to work on, made sure I put in the hours, and had the right conversations with Ashish Nehra. One thing that I’ve learned from him is about reading the conditions, the pitch, making sure you make the right decisions when you’re at the top of the mark,” Prasidh said on the JioHotstar Press Room.

“All of these things help you be more confident. And when you’re confident, I think you would want to play as many games as possible and make sure you contribute to your team’s victory,” he added.

Prasidh Krishna’s Favourite Wicket Of IPL 2025

For his favourite dismissal of this season, the India pacer chose his yorker that trapped Karnataka team mate KL Rahul plumb in the win against Delhi Capitals.

“KL Rahul’s wicket was my favourite because I was kind of under the pressure. I was lucky that the ball swung very late and got somebody like KL Rahul,” Prasidh said.

The 29-year-old concurred with his fast-bowling partner Mohammed Siraj about the use of saliva aiding him. The IPL had lifted the ban on saliva imposed during the pandemic.

“It has played a bit of a part because if you look at what the ball does with the saliva on it, even if it means that one out of the 120 balls tears in a little more, that means you get a wicket that’s an extra dot ball,” Prasidh said.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ashish Nehra
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
KL Rahul
Prasidh Krishna
RR vs GT

