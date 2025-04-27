News
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 27, 2025

[WATCH] After On-Field Fight, Virat Kohli Does ‘This Is My Ground Celebration’ in Front of KL Rahul and Hugs Him

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Notably, KL Rahul had done the celebration the last time both the teams locked horns.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli mimicked Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter’s ‘This is my ground’ celebration after the DC vs RCB match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Notably, KL Rahul had done the celebration the last time both the teams locked horns this season in Chinnaswamy which is his home ground. Similarly, Kohli did an encore today in the reverse fixture in Delhi, which is his home turf.

Furthermore, the duo was involved in a faceoff during the match and while the words aren’t exactly clear, the tension was unmistakable. They later hugged it out after the contest.

Watch the video of the psot-match incident below.

ALSO READ:

Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya seal another crucial win for RCB

Speaking about the DC vs RCB match, Virat Kohli (51 off 47) and Krunal Pandya (73* off 47) slammed match-winning fifties as the Bengaluru outfit sealed the tie comfortably by six wickets and nine balls left in the end.

With the win, the Rajat Patidar-led side has now climbed to the top of the IPL 2025 points table with seven wins from 10 games and 14 points.

Earlier, the RCB bowlers put up a disciplined display to restrict DC to 162 for 8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers with a three-wicket haul while Josh Hazlewood extended his lead at the top of the Purple Cap race with two more scalps to take his tally to 18 in 10 games.

RCB next face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a home game on May 3.

DC vs RCB
IPL 2025
KL Rahul
Viart Kohli

