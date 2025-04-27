Will RCB Finish Top Two in IPL 2025 Playoffs Race? RCB Updated Points Table Position After DC Win

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have strengthened their IPL 2025 playoff push with a crucial away win over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. RCB go to the top of the IPL 2025 points table after the win as they accumulate 14 points. After restricting DC to 162/8, RCB overcame early setbacks in their chase, thanks to a magnificent partnership between Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya. Here’s a detailed look at the RCB top two chances, updated RCB points table position, and what lies ahead in their playoff race.

📊 Quick Take – RCB Playoffs Chances (Updated April 27)

✅ Points: 14 from 10 matches

🏏 Wins Needed to Qualify: Likely 1–2 more from 4 games

📉 NRR: Improved slightly (exact NRR update pending after full match stats)

🔮 Top Two Chance: Very Strong after win over DC

⚡ Playoff Qualification: Almost certain now

RCB Beat DC in 6th Consecutive Away Win in IPL 2025

RCB’s bowling unit, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3 wickets) and Josh Hazlewood (2 wickets), was instrumental in restricting Delhi Capitals to a modest total. Despite KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis getting starts, DC struggled to accelerate, with only Tristan Stubbs providing late fireworks with a quick 34 off 18 balls.

In the chase, RCB lost Jacob Bethell and Devdutt Padikkal early, both dismissed by Axar Patel in the same over. A run-out of Rajat Patidar made things worse at 26/3. However, Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya staged a remarkable recovery, both scoring vital half-centuries to guide RCB home with an over to spare.

This crucial RCB win over DC now boosts their standing significantly in the IPL 2025 points table. This was their sixth consecutive win in an away game in IPL 2025.

Updated RCB Points Table Position

Following the Royal Challengers Bengaluru win over DC, they now sit top of the IPL 2025 points table — at least temporarily. They have accumulated 14 points from 10 matches, edging past Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, who have games in hand.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 7 3 0 0 14 +0.521 Gujarat Titans 8 6 2 0 0 12 +1.104 Mumbai Indians 10 6 4 0 0 12 +0.889 Delhi Capitals 9 6 3 0 0 12 +0.482 Punjab Kings 9 5 3 0 1 11 +0.177 Lucknow Super Giants 10 5 5 0 0 10 -0.325 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 3 5 0 1 7 +0.212 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 3 6 0 0 6 -1.103 Rajasthan Royals 9 2 7 0 0 4 -0.625 Chennai Super Kings 9 2 7 0 0 4 -1.302

RCB top points table surge gives them breathing room in the playoff race, although Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals still have a game in hand.

Can RCB Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs?

Yes. With 14 points from 10 games, RCB playoff qualification looks almost certain now. Winning just one more game out of their remaining four should officially seal a playoff berth.

Will RCB Play Qualifier 1 in IPL 2025?

The RCB dream of playing Qualifier 1 is very much alive after their massive win in Delhi. They will likely need at least two more wins to finish in the top two, securing the advantage of two shots at reaching the final through Qualifier 1.

If RCB win two out of their final four games , they could finish with 18 points — usually enough for a top-two finish.

, they could finish with 18 points — usually enough for a top-two finish. Their strong net run rate, further boosted by this victory, could play a decisive role if multiple teams finish with similar points.

RCB Remaining Fixtures

RCB’s remaining matches are quite favorable:

Chennai Super Kings (May 3)

Lucknow Super Giants (May 9)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 13)

Kolkata Knight Riders (May 17)

Beating CSK and LSG — both struggling this season — could seal RCB’s top-two hopes early.

Final Word: RCB Top Two Chances

After a tense start in Delhi, RCB beat DC convincingly to move to the summit of the IPL 2025 points table. Their playoff qualification looks almost assured, and the RCB top 2 finish is now within their grasp. With Virat Kohli back among the runs, Krunal Pandya’s timely arrival, and their bowling clicking, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are well-placed to make a serious title charge this season.

If they maintain their momentum across the next few matches, RCB finishing top two could become a reality — and with it, a golden pathway to their elusive IPL title.

FAQs – RCB Qualification Scenarios

What is RCB points table position after the win over DC?

After the RCB win over DC, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have moved to the top of the IPL 2025 points table with 14 points from 10 matches. Their improved position gives a huge boost to the Qualifier 1 hopes.

Can RCB qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs?

Yes. RCB playoff qualification is almost confirmed now after they beat DC. With 14 points already on board, just one more win from their last four matches should guarantee them a place in the top four.

Will RCB qualify as top two in IPL 2025?

RCB top two qualification looks very possible. If RCB win two of their remaining four games, they can finish with 18 points, which historically is enough for a top-two finish. Their strong Net Run Rate also strengthens their RCB top 2 chances.

How did RCB beat DC in their latest match?

In the RCB win over DC, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood bowled brilliantly to restrict Delhi to 162/8. Despite early setbacks in the chase, half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya helped RCB recover and clinch a vital victory at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

What are RCB’s remaining fixtures in IPL 2025?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru still have to face Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Kolkata Knight Riders. Winning at least two of these matches will be key to securing a place in the Qualifier 1.

Can RCB finish top of the points table in IPL 2025?

If RCB continue winning, they have a real chance to finish top of the IPL 2025 points table. With four matches remaining and strong momentum after the RCB win over DC, topping the standings is still within reach.

What is the biggest factor for RCB’s top two finish?

Consistency and Net Run Rate will be crucial. Beating direct rivals and avoiding slip-ups against bottom-half teams are key to RCB top two success. Maintaining their winning momentum after the RCB beat DC performance will be vital.

