KKR Pacer Explains How Washout vs Punjab Kings Could Boost Their IPL 2025 Playoff Chance

The match was called off due to rain after one over in KKR's chase.

Pacer Vaibhav Arora has revealed how the wash-out against Punjab Kings (PBKS) could help Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) increase their playoff chances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The defending champions could escape from a points table logjam where several teams might be tied on 14 points at the end of the league-stage matches.

“Actually it depends in the last that what the situation is. There can be a scenario where we can qualify from this one point. There can be a scenario where we are levelled with another team with the same points and this one point can help us to qualify. So we will take it as a positive,” Arora explained KKR playoff chances during post-match press-conference.

KKR Playoff Chances in IPL 2025

Ajinkya Rahane and Co. have had a stop-start kind of season in this IPL 2025. After continuing their alternate game-winning streak for seven matches, it finally broke against the table-toppers, Gujarat Titans (GT). The former Knight Shubman Gill guided his current team to a 39-run win over KKR with his fierce 55-ball-90.

KKR also lost the chance to avenge their previous loss against PBKS, captained by their former title-winning skipper Shreyas Iyer.

With three wins and five losses alongside one no result in nine matches so far, they are currently placed seventh in the points table. If they could have lost their clash against PBKS, the team would have needed at least four wins out of their remaining five matches to keep their IPL 2025 playoff hopes alive.

ALSO READ:

However, as they have secured one point due to the wash-out last night, four out of five wins will take them to 15 points. Thus, they can beat the teams who will be stuck at 14, despite the differences in the net run rate.

KKR vs PBKS

PBKS elected to bat first after winning the toss at the Eden Gardens. In their previous encounter in Mullanpur, they were all out for 111 runs after making the same choice. However, they made a tremendous comeback to defend that low total and bundle out KKR for just 95 runs.

The reverse fixture last night saw contrasting performances from PBKS batters as they notched up a huge 201/4 on the scoreboard. Opener Priyansh Arya scored 69 off 35 balls at a blazing strike rate of 197.14. His opening partner, Prabhsimran Singh, also put up 83 off 49 balls at a blistering strike rate of 169.38.

All the KKR bowlers, except Arora, were expensive last night. He conceded 34 runs in his four overs and scalped two wickets. Unfortunately, the match was abandoned with Rahmanulla Gurbaz and Sunil Narine unbeaten at 1(3) and 4(3), respectively.

The Men in Purple will go head-to-head with the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 29.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.