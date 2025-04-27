News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Cheteshwar Pujara Criticises KKR for Last-Minute Captaincy Call on India Teammate Ajinkya Rahane
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 27, 2025

‘If You Don’t Know Your Captain..’ – Former CSK Player Criticises KKR for Last-Minute Captaincy Call on India Teammate Ajinkya Rahane

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

KKR have to win all their remaining five matches to stay in the race for the playoffs.

Cheteshwar Pujara Criticises KKR for Last-Minute Captaincy Call on India Teammate Ajinkya Rahane

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have made their road to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs very difficult after their match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) was abandoned due to rain. With only five matches left, KKR now must win every remaining game to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Another defeat could almost certainly knock them out of the race. So far, KKR have played nine matches this season, winning just three, losing five, and one match being washed out. As defending champions, this is not the kind of season they would have hoped for. Their performances have been far below expectations, and they have even lost a few games from winning positions.

Ajinkya Rahane’s Surprise Appointment as KKR Captain

Kolkata Knight Riders named Ajinkya Rahane as their captain much later than most other teams announced theirs. Rahane had enjoyed a great domestic season, leading Mumbai to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title and ending as the tournament’s top run scorer. But choosing a 36 year old, who had last played a T20I nine years ago, to lead an IPL-winning team was always going to be seen as a bold and risky move.

It also did not seem like Rahane was KKR’s first choice. He was bought at the accelerated auction stage for his base price of INR 1.50 crore after going unsold initially. When KKR released Shreyas Iyer, they became the first team to let go of an IPL winning captain. Later, when KKR spent INR 23.75 crore, which was the third highest amount in the mega auction, to bring back Venkatesh Iyer, many thought he would be made captain.

ALSO READ:

Pujara Says Lack of Clear Leadership Affected Team’s Mindset

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Cheteshwar Pujara said that KKR lacked clear leadership at the start of the season. He mentioned that there was confusion over whether Ajinkya Rahane or Venkatesh Iyer would be the captain. Pujara explained that when players are unsure about who their leader is, it creates doubts within the team. This kind of uncertainty can disturb the dressing room atmosphere and negatively affect the team’s performance.

“They didn’t have clarity with their captainship. When the season started whether it was Ajinkya Rahane or Venkatesh Iyer. When you have uncertainty before the start of the season, and if you don’t have clarity about the important decisions that you need to make as a leader, then it also plays on the other players’ minds. If you don’t know who your leader is, there are a lot of questions going around in the dressing room,” Pujara told ESPNCricinfo.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Ajinkya Rahane
Cheteshwar Pujara
IPL 2025
Kolkata Knight Riders

Related posts

faf du plessis ipl 2025 delhi capitals dc vs lsg

Will Faf du Plessis Play In DC’s IPL 2025 Clash Against RCB?

The South African has scored 81 runs from three matches in IPL 2025
11:21 am
Samarnath Soory
Multan Sultans registered another defeat against Lahore Qalandars last night, as Mohammad Rizwan lost another game as a captain.

Mohammad Rizwan Drowned Again As Former PBKS, CSK Stars Keep Multan Sultans Bottom of Points Table in PSL 2025

Things haven’t gone well for Mohammad Rizwan and his team in PSL 2025.
10:41 am
Darpan Jain
MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians are a strong side and will have a home advantage, so they should win.

MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match 45 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

9:38 am
Darpan Jain
MI vs LSG top captaincy picks for match 45 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 45 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 match 45 between MI and LSG.
9:09 am
Sandip Pawar
Prabhsimran Singh IPL 2025

‘Found a Gem’- Ricky Ponting’s Exact Words on PBKS Star Before IPL 2025 Season to Matthew Hayden

Batting alongside Priyansh Arya, he forged a solid 120-run first-wicket partnership in only 10.3 overs.
9:08 am
Sagar Paul
Kolkata Knight Riders KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025

How KKR vs PBKS ‘No Result’ Affects IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings and Playoffs Scenarios

The match between KKR and PBKS on Saturday ended in a washout.
12:22 am
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.