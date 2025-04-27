News
Virat Kohli KL Rahul fight verbal argument face off IPL 2025 DC vs RCB (1)
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 27, 2025

Why Were Virat Kohli and KL Rahul Involved in a Fight During IPL 2025 Match Between DC and RCB?

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Virat Kohli KL Rahul fight verbal argument face off IPL 2025 DC vs RCB (1)

The IPL 2025 clash between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium saw a tense moment when Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were caught in a heated verbal fight during RCB’s chase. The Kohli Rahul fight became one of the talking points of the match, adding spice to what was already a crucial mid-season fixture.

Chasing 163 after DC posted 162/8 batting first, RCB were struggling to find fluency early in their innings. Virat Kohli was trying to marshal the innings when an unexpected Kohli Rahul faceoff occurred, surprising many given their good off-field relationship.

What Sparked the Kohli vs Rahul Fight?

The Kohli Rahul argument appeared to have roots in a series of small incidents during the sixth and seventh overs of the RCB innings. It began when Kohli showed visible frustration with Delhi Capitals seemingly consuming extra time between deliveries. Before the final ball of the sixth over, DC were warned by umpires after fielders attempted to change positions improperly during a free-hit ball to Krunal Pandya.

Following that, a slight delay before Kohli took strike and a discussion between KL Rahul and bowler Vipraj Nigam seemed to irritate Kohli. After nudging a single, Kohli was seen having a word with the umpire, likely expressing his displeasure over DC’s slow tactics.

The actual Kohli Rahul faceoff happened in the 8th over, almost an over after the previous incident, after a DRS review for an LBW call against Krunal Pandya. It was here that Kohli initiated a verbal exchange with Rahul behind the stumps, leading to a visible, though brief, Kohli vs Rahul fight. Rahul responded with a shrug and some words, and while the exact words were unclear, the tension was unmistakable.

ALSO READ:

Despite the intensity of the moment, both Kohli and Rahul moved on quickly without further escalation. Kohli, known for wearing his emotions on his sleeve, continued to focus on the chase for RCB.

Given their friendship off the field, it’s likely that the Kohli Rahul argument was fueled more by match pressure than any deep animosity. However, in the heat of a tight IPL contest, even the smallest irritations can boil over. Notably, Rahul’s ‘marking the territory’ celebration in Bengaluru )his home ground originally) after DC chased down a target had become a talking point after the previous match between these sides.

DC vs RCB
IPL 2025
KL Rahul
Virat Kohli

