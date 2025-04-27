Faf du Plessis in Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Likely DC Batting Order vs RCB in IPL 2025

Apart from Phil Salt’s absence in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) playing XI against Delhi Capitals (DC), another big news from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match centre is that Faf du Plessis will take the field tonight.

Delhi Capitals opener Faf du Plessis returns

DC skipper Axar Patel confirmed at the coin toss, “Faf is back and the Impact player we will decide according to the situation.”

The Protea batter has struggled with injuries this season. His last DC outing was on April 10 against the same team in the reverse fixture at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The opener contributed two runs in DC’s chase before KL Rahul stole the show.

Overall, du Plessis has played only three games for DC. Before RCB, he scored 18-ball 29 in DC’s tournament opener against Lucknow Super Giants, followed by a 50 off 27 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Likely Playing XI and Impact Player Subs for DC vs RCB

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Subs: Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Jake Fraser McGurk, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Impact Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh.

More to follow…