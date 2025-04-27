Will Faf du Plessis Play In DC’s IPL 2025 Clash Against RCB?

The South African has scored 81 runs from three matches in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals’ batting depth this season has been admirable. They have managed to pull off four successful chases in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 and successfully won a Super Over while batting second.

They did falter against Mumbai Indians in a drama-filled encounter but they have been a strong line-up to crack.

Faf du Plessis Suffers Injury Against SRH

Leading their charge are KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs and captain Axar Patel. South African great Faf du Plessis has played just three matches so far in IPL 2025 but he has managed to provide blazing starts, including a 27-ball 50 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. His 18-ball 29 against Lucknow Super Giants in their opening fixture proved to be helpful as they won the match by a single wicket.

Du Plessis then suffered an injury while fielding against SRH which ruled him out of three games which was confirmed by Axar ahead of their Gujarat Titans clash.

“I had been told that he wouldn’t be able to play three matches – that’s the time he needs to recover – and two matches are done. Maybe he will play the Gujarat game. But the physio has to confirm how his rehab has been going,” the Delhi Capitals skipper said.

DC did post a video of Du Plessis ahead of their reverse fixture against LSG where Du Plessis was seen going through sprints and fielding drills and batting in full flow.

Faf turning up the heat in training 💥 pic.twitter.com/w1RUIFmPXE — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 22, 2025

However, he didn’t play the match in any capacity as DC opened with Karun Nair and Abishek Porel in an easy win by eight wickets.

Opening Options Ahead Of DC vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash

DC’s another opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, when asked about Du Plessis’ fitness, revealed that he might play against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday.

“I think he’s available tomorrow, from my understanding. He should be available for selection, is my understanding,” the Aussie opener said.

ALSO READ:

Even if they don’t play Du Plessis, DC still have multiple top-order options with KL Rahul, Karun Nair and Abishek Porel who can be used interchangeably for the top three places.

When DC played RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, they cruised to a six-wicket win with local boy KL Rahul scoring an unbeaten 93 off 53 balls.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.