Why is Phil Salt Not in RCB Playing XI for DC Match? Replacement Named

RCB skipper Patidar revealed the reason behind the decision during the coin toss.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have decided to drop their explosive English opener Phil Salt from the playing XI for the match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The news was confirmed by RCB skipper Rajat Patidar during the coin toss. In the wicketkeeper-batter’s place, RCB have decided to hand a debut to another England cricketer, 21-year-old all-rounder Jacob Bethell.

Notably, RCB had acquired Bethell for INR 2.6 crores at the auction last November. He will bring in versatility, with his ability to make meaningful contributions with both the bat and the ball.

ALSO READ:

Phil Salt form in IPL 2025

Phil Salt, so far this season, has featured in all the games for RCB uptill today. However, he has had a mixed campaign. The 28-year-old has scored 239 runs in 9 innings, coming at an average of 26.55 and a SR of 168.30, including two fifties.

In contrast, in IPL 2024 with KKR, Salt had amassed 435 runs in just 12 games at an average touching 40 and SR over 180s.

DC vs RCB Playing XIs and Impact Players

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Jake Fraser McGurk, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.