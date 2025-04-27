News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Why is Phil Salt Not in RCB Playing XI for DC Match? Replacement Named
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 27, 2025

Why is Phil Salt Not in RCB Playing XI for DC Match? Replacement Named

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

RCB skipper Patidar revealed the reason behind the decision during the coin toss.

Why is Phil Salt Not in RCB Playing XI for DC Match? Replacement Named

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have decided to drop their explosive English opener Phil Salt from the playing XI for the match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The news was confirmed by RCB skipper Rajat Patidar during the coin toss. In the wicketkeeper-batter’s place, RCB have decided to hand a debut to another England cricketer, 21-year-old all-rounder Jacob Bethell.

Notably, RCB had acquired Bethell for INR 2.6 crores at the auction last November. He will bring in versatility, with his ability to make meaningful contributions with both the bat and the ball.

ALSO READ:

Phil Salt form in IPL 2025

Phil Salt, so far this season, has featured in all the games for RCB uptill today. However, he has had a mixed campaign. The 28-year-old has scored 239 runs in 9 innings, coming at an average of 26.55 and a SR of 168.30, including two fifties.

In contrast, in IPL 2024 with KKR, Salt had amassed 435 runs in just 12 games at an average touching 40 and SR over 180s.

DC vs RCB Playing XIs and Impact Players

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Jake Fraser McGurk, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

DC vs RCB
IPL 2025
Phil Salt
RCB

Related posts

Faf du Plessis returns DC vs RCB IPL 2025

Faf du Plessis in Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Likely DC Batting Order vs RCB in IPL 2025

7:29 pm
Disha Asrani
can mi finish top two ipl 2025 playoffs race mumbai indians top 2 chances qualify scenarios

MI Top Two Chances: Can Mumbai Indians Qualify as Top 2 in IPL 2025 Points Table Playoffs Race?

7:27 pm
CX Staff Writer
Can Mumbai Indians (MI) Qualify as Top 2 in IPL 2025 Points Table Playoffs After LSG Win

MI Top Two Chances, Updated Points Table Position: Can Mumbai Indians (MI) Qualify as Top 2 After LSG Win?

7:30 pm
CX Staff Writer
Mitchell Marsh huge six at Wankhede off Deepak Chahar MI vs LSG IPL 2025

Mitchell Marsh Hits Roof of Wankhede With HUGE SIX off Deepak Chahar in IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

7:04 pm
Disha Asrani
‘Return the 27 Crores’: LSG Fans Furious After Rishabh Pant Fumbles Again, Departs for 4(2) Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

‘Return the 27 Crores’: LSG Fans Furious After Rishabh Pant Fumbles Again, Departs for 4(2) Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

This was his sixth single-digit score of the season
6:55 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Digvesh Rathi Ryan Rickelton MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Notebook celebration

Why Digvesh Rathi Won’t Be Fined For Iconic ‘Notebook Celebration’ After Ryan Rickelton Dismissal During MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Match?

5:25 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.