Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul Appeal After Virat Kohli Catches Ball Thrown to Keeper During DC vs RCB [WATCH]

DC posted a target of 163.

On the first ball of the seventh over of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash, Delhi Capitals (DC) bowler Kuldeep Yadav and KL Rahul playfully asked for a review when Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) Virat Kohli took the keeper’s catch. The RCB opener took a one-handed catch when Kuldeep was returning the ball to Rahul from midwicket.

Vipraj Nigam was bowling the said over while no run was conceded on that ball. At that time, RCB were 35/3 after 6.1 overs with Kohli (15) and Krunal Pandya (2) on the crease.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and chose to take the field. DC played a slow innings as they posted 162/8 at their home ground, Arun Jaitley Stadium. Though KL Rahul was the top scorer with 41 runs, he took 39 balls to reach there. An 18-ball 34 cameo from Tristan Stubbs gave DC some hope of a decent total. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers with a three-wicket haul. However, Suyash Sharma’s spell, albeit wicketless, pulled back the DC batters. The spinner gave away just 22 runs in his quota of four overs.

What happened in the reverse fixture of DC vs RCB?

In Match 24 of the IPL 2025 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, the home team were reduced to 163/7. Phil Salt at the top and Tim David towards the end scored 37 runs each. Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar also added valuable 20-odd runs.

In the second innings, DC’s top order departed within five overs. However, the local boy, KL Rahul, claimed the ground. He dominated with an unbeaten 93 off 53 and pulled out a famous Kantara celebration. Rahul’s aggression on the pitch was a rare sight. He was supported by Axar Patel (15) and Tristan Stubbs (38) to finish the match within 18 overs.

