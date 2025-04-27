News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul Appeal After Virat Kohli Catches Ball Thrown to Keeper During DC vs RCB [WATCH]
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 27, 2025

Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul Appeal After Virat Kohli Catches Ball Thrown to Keeper During DC vs RCB [WATCH]

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

DC posted a target of 163.

Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul Appeal After Virat Kohli Catches Ball Thrown to Keeper During DC vs RCB [WATCH]

On the first ball of the seventh over of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash, Delhi Capitals (DC) bowler Kuldeep Yadav and KL Rahul playfully asked for a review when Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) Virat Kohli took the keeper’s catch. The RCB opener took a one-handed catch when Kuldeep was returning the ball to Rahul from midwicket.

Vipraj Nigam was bowling the said over while no run was conceded on that ball. At that time, RCB were 35/3 after 6.1 overs with Kohli (15) and Krunal Pandya (2) on the crease.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and chose to take the field. DC played a slow innings as they posted 162/8 at their home ground, Arun Jaitley Stadium. Though KL Rahul was the top scorer with 41 runs, he took 39 balls to reach there. An 18-ball 34 cameo from Tristan Stubbs gave DC some hope of a decent total. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers with a three-wicket haul. However, Suyash Sharma’s spell, albeit wicketless, pulled back the DC batters. The spinner gave away just 22 runs in his quota of four overs.

ALSO READ:

What happened in the reverse fixture of DC vs RCB?

In Match 24 of the IPL 2025 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, the home team were reduced to 163/7. Phil Salt at the top and Tim David towards the end scored 37 runs each. Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar also added valuable 20-odd runs.

In the second innings, DC’s top order departed within five overs. However, the local boy, KL Rahul, claimed the ground. He dominated with an unbeaten 93 off 53 and pulled out a famous Kantara celebration. Rahul’s aggression on the pitch was a rare sight. He was supported by Axar Patel (15) and Tristan Stubbs (38) to finish the match within 18 overs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

DC vs RCB
Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
KL Rahul
Kuldeep Yadav
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Virat Kohli

Related posts

rcb top two qualification ipl 2025 points table playoffs

Will RCB Finish in the Top Two of IPL 2025 Points Table to Gain Qualification Advantage for Playoffs?

11:24 pm
CX Staff Writer
RCB Updated Points Table Position After DC Win Will RCB Finish Top Two in IPL 2025 Playoffs Race

Will RCB Finish Top Two in IPL 2025 Playoffs Race? RCB Updated Points Table Position After DC Win

11:18 pm
CX Staff Writer
Virat Kohli KL Rahul fight verbal argument face off IPL 2025 DC vs RCB (1)

Why Were Virat Kohli and KL Rahul Involved in a Fight During IPL 2025 Match Between DC and RCB?

11:25 pm
CX Staff Writer
Virat Kohli KL Rahul argument face off IPL 2025 DC vs RCB

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Engage in Heated Verbal Exchange During RCB Chase vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

11:26 pm
CX Staff Writer
[WATCH] Karun Nair Spectacular Direct Hit Runs Out Rajat Patidar After Mix Up With Virat Kohli in DC vs RCB IPL 2025 Match

[WATCH] Karun Nair Spectacular Direct Hit Runs Out Rajat Patidar After Mix Up With Virat Kohli in DC vs RCB IPL 2025 Match

The incident happened on the final ball of the fourth over.
10:40 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
KKR pacer Vaibhav Arora has revealed how the wash-out against Punjab Kings could help them to qualify for the IPL 2025 Playoffs

KKR Pacer Explains How Washout vs Punjab Kings Could Boost Their IPL 2025 Playoff Chance

The match was called off due to rain after one over in KKR's chase.
9:21 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.