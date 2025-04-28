Old School Formula Working for Virat Kohli and RCB in IPL 2025

He anchored the innings with his 51 off 47 balls last night.

Although the T20 format has changed drastically over the years, the “chase master” Virat Kohli and his team, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), are winning matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 by using orthodox methods. After last night’s match against Delhi Capitals (DC), he spoke about the aspects that have benefited him and the team this season.

“The total on the board. What the conditions are like? Who are the bowlers that are due to bowl? Who are the bowlers that are going to be hard to get away?” – Kohli revealed the elements that he looks at while chasing a total.

Virat Kohli on his approach while chasing

The stalwart emphasised the importance of keeping the scoreboard ticking. Even in a situation when it is hard to find a boundary, he always keeps scoring singles and doubles, which helps to decrease the pressure of the required run rate.

“I try and make sure that my singles and doubles don’t stop. And then you keep getting the odd boundary in between. The game never gets stagnant. So, that’s always been my focus to keep working on rotating strikes, singles and doubles,” said the 36-year-old in the post-match presentation.

He also highlighted the significance of crucial partnerships in a 20-over game. He elaborated on his technique differences from the batters who blindly hit every ball to score at a higher strike rate.

“People, I think, are forgetting the importance of stitching in a partnership or going deep into the innings in T20 cricket. And I think this year around, you’re seeing that you can’t just come out and tee off from ball one. I analyse the conditions, understand what the score on the board is, understand what the situation demands of me and have the skills to kind of keep rotating the strike and not be stagnant on one end,” explained the RCB opener.

ALSO READ:

Kohli in RCB chases in IPL 2025

The run-machine is once again delivering his best in an IPL season. He started off the IPL 2025 brilliantly with his unbeaten 36-ball-59 against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at a strike rate of 163.89. Next up, the maestro took on Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals in an afternoon clash and notched up 62* runs off 45 balls.

He also put up 73* (54) against the Punjab Kings in Mullanpur to avenge their five-wicket home-match loss. Last night, Kohli guided RCB with his anchoring innings of 51 runs (47 balls), to register a six-wicket revenge victory over the Delhi Capitals.

Kohli’s chasing knocks have come in winning causes for RCB so far. Last night’s clash was the only time when Kohli was dismissed during a run chase in this IPL 2025 so far.

However, with this win, RCB are currently placed at the top of the IPL 2025 points table. They are just one win away from securing a spot in the playoffs. They will next square off against the Chennai Super Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 3.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.