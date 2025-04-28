‘Dark Horse for Us’ – Virat Kohli Handpicks Young RCB Star as Key Factor Behind Their Surge to Top of IPL 2025 Points Table

Virat Kohli, the Orange Cap holder, talked about how the bowling unit has stepped up almost every game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won another game away from home, their sixth consecutive in IPL 2025. They were in trouble initially with the bat, but Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya stitched a timely partnership to see RCB home.

Following the game’s conclusion, Virat Kohli, the Orange Cap holder, talked about how the bowling unit has stepped up almost every game. While talking about the spin duo, he reserved special praise for Suyash Sharma, labelling him “a dark horse”.

“Suyash has been the dark horse for us, even if he doesn’t have the wickets. Our spinners keep attacking in the middle overs.”

Suyash again bowled an economical spell against Delhi Capitals (DC) last night, conceding only 22 runs in his four-over spell, even though he didn’t snare any wickets. Among the five bowlers who bowled for RCB last night, Suyash had the best economy and bowled 33.33% dot balls while giving only two boundaries to stifle the DC batters on a relatively helpful deck.

Suyash Sharma exceeds expectations with the ball in IPL 2025

Suyash Sharma has been among the finest spinners in IPL 2025 and provided ideal support to Krunal Pandya, the lead spinner in RCB’s unit. He has only four wickets at 69.75 runs apiece but conceded only 7.97 runs per over.

ALSO READ:

As Kohli stated, Suyash might not have taken too many wickets, but he bowled tight spells in almost every fixture. Only twice in nine innings has his economy been above eight, which shows how accurate he has been throughout the season.

As a dot ball of 39% shows, he has been adept at restricting batters from finding runs easily off his bowling in the middle overs. That’s also his main role in this team, for Krunal has done the wicket-taking job brilliantly this season from the other end.

As an inexperienced spinner, Suyash was a vulnerable bowler in an otherwise experienced bowling attack, but he has shown his superior expertise with the ball. Further, he has been improving with each game, getting better at pace variation and finding ideal lengths quickly, which should help RCB as the tournament reaches its business end.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.