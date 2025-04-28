News
RCB director Mo Bobat reveals their IPL 2025 auction strategy to build up a batting-heavy playing XI
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 28, 2025

‘One of the Things We Wanted to…’: RCB Director Reveals Auction Strategy, Eyes a Top Two Finish in IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

They are only one win away from securing a spot in the playoffs.

RCB director Mo Bobat reveals their IPL 2025 auction strategy to build up a batting-heavy playing XI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) director Mo Bobat revealed the team’s main strategy in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 player auction after their match against the Delhi Capitals (DC). He stated that RCB wanted to secure the batting depth in their playing XI.

“One of the things we wanted to do at the auction was to make sure that we had batting depth. So it goes back all the way to our recruitment. We wanted to make sure that we had contributions all the way down to 7, 8 in our batting order, and I think we’ve done that through most of the season so far,” said Bobat in the post-match press conference.

RCB director on Krunal Pandya

He also praised Krunal Pandya for his all-round efforts in RCB’s six-wicket victory over the hosts at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Bobat acknowledged his tactical brilliance along with his performance in their clash against DC.

“Krunal brings with him huge experience. He bowled brilliantly. I spoke to him at the halftime interval and he was passionately talking about how some of our fielding positions could have been better. He’s got so much to offer tactically, and then he went out and did the business with the bat as well. Today was Krunal’s opportunity and he took it really well,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Krunal played an important role in restricting DC to 162/8 by conceding just 28 runs in his four overs and also scalped a wicket. While chasing the total, the all-rounder notched up 73 runs off 47 deliveries to rescue his team from 35/3 after the powerplay. His 119-run partnership with former RCB captain Virat Kohli ensured an easy win for the visitors.

Top-two finish chances in IPL 2025

With their latest win over the Capitals, RCB are currently positioned at the top of the IPL 2025 points table. They need just one win out of four to confirm their spot in the playoffs.

However, if they manage to win most of their remaining matches, they might secure a top-two finish. It will help them gain an extra-match advantage in the knockouts. Rajat Patidar and Co. will next play against the Chennai Super Kings at their home stadium, M. Chinnaswamy, on May 3.

DC vs RCB
IPL 2025
Krunal Pandya
Mo Bobat
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

