Why Is Sherfane Rutherford Not in Gujarat Titans Playing XI Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025?

Gujarat Titans (GT) have decided to drop Sherfane Rutherford for their match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) today in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The news was confirmed by GT skipper Shubman Gill during the coin toss. There was no confirmation provided on the reason behind Rutherford’s absence.

In Rutherford’s place, GT have handed a debut to Afghanistan cricketer Karim Janat.

RR vs GT Playing XIs and Impact Players

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak

Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Shubham Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Tushar Deshpande, Kunal Singh Rathore

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Dasun Shanaka

