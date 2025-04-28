News
‘Very Soon’: Jitesh Sharma Predicts RCB Youngster To Come Big in IPL 2025
news
Last updated: April 28, 2025

'Very Soon': Jitesh Sharma Predicts RCB Youngster To Come Big in IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He was acquired for INR 2.6 crores at the auction.

‘Very Soon’: Jitesh Sharma Predicts RCB Youngster To Come Big in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) decided to hand a debut to their young English signing Jacob Bethell for their match against the Delhi Capitals last night (April 27) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). The 21-year-old replaced Phil Salt at the top of the RCB batting order after the wicketkeeper-batter was out with sickness.

Bethell opened the innings with Virat Kohli and looked promising, hitting one six and a boundary before departing on 12 off 6 balls. While the batting all-rounder managed to get off to a good start, he failed to capitalise on it and convert it into a big score.

Nevertheless, RCB star Jitesh Sharma showed faith in the INR 2.6 crores recruit and predicted that a big knock is coming from him.

Speaking in the dressing room after the game against DC, Jitesh said, “Jacob, the two shots you played was shot of the day. I can tell you that very special innings is coming from you very soon…”

ALSO READ:

RCB climb to top of points table, in strong contention for top two spot

The Rajat Patidar-led side, after their six-wicket win last night against DC have now climbed to the top of the IPL 2025 points table. They now have 14 points from 10 games which includes seven wins and three losses. A win in the next clash will confirm their qualification and they are now in a strong place to make a top two finish and get two shots at qualifying for the summit clash on May 25.

RCB play their next game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home in Chinnaswamy on May 3.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Jacob Bethell
Jitesh Sharma
RCB

